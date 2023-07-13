Going clear | Sports Daily Newsletter

They’re a diverse group that doesn’t merely discuss inclusion; they build it from the ground up, learning each other’s different languages, whether that’s Chinese or Spanish or learning the subtleties of how to best hit off-speed pitches and fastballs.

The Clearwater Threshers players know the grind of the minor-league circuit, but the brotherhood they’ve built helps sustain them through the long days. It has transformed the squad from a farm team that was once flailing to a winning juggernaut that celebrates each member who is able to rise above and advance to the major leagues.

Think the attitude of the little brother team in Florida doesn’t reach up to the elder one in Philly? Think again. Why else would the pitching machine Darick Hall had sent down south remain there after his rehab stint?

Learn all about them from Alex Coffey’s story.

The 48-41 Phillies were in the same position a year ago in the standings and were 49-43, so six games over .500. They have won 21 of their last 30 games. Of those wins, 11 came over teams currently qualified for the playoffs. They’ve proven they can beat the best. After starting 13-23 on the road they’re 13-2 in their last 15 road games. They’ve proven they can win on the road. These all are the hallmarks of contenders. The Phillies are contenders. Of their 73 remaining games, 51 are against teams currently out of the playoffs, such as the Padres, who visit Friday as baseball resumes. Marcus Hayes offers three reasons why the Phillies should make a run.

Phillies first-round pick Aidan Miller won’t have far to go when he begins his pro career in Clearwater, just a short drive from his parents’ house.

Josh Harrison was put on the injured list and Noah Song moved up to double A in his rehab assignment. It’s a notable development given the looming deadline for the Phillies to reinstate him from the injured list or risk losing him.

Next: The Phillies open the unofficial second half of the season by hosting the Padres at 6:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 2.84 ERA) will start against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.87).

While poring over recruiting film of overseas prospects Kerr Kriisa and Augustas Marčiulionis a few years ago, Arizona assistant Jack Murphy kept noticing “this really big, physical, athletic [forward/center] from Lithuania.” That was Azuolas Tubelis, who eventually morphed into a second-team All-American at Arizona. Now, after going undrafted, the efficient around-the-rim scorer is aiming to prove he is an NBA-caliber player with the 76ers’ summer league team.

Alexander Tertyshny never met his father, Dmitri, who was killed following his rookie season with the Flyers in a tragic boating accident just months before Alexander was born.

But over the years, Tertyshny has gotten to know his father through old VHS highlight tapes and conversations with Dmitri’s teammates with the Flyers. His bond with the father he never met took on another layer last week, as Alexander participated in Flyers development camp as a camp invite.

While Alexander is a long shot to make the NHL, no one can ever take away his week wearing the same jersey his father once wore 20-plus years ago.

“I just hope that he’s proud of me,” Tertyshny said following an experience that he called a “dream.”

The story of how the Union broke their losing streak was simple — Dániel Gazdag didn’t miss from the penalty spot and Nashville SC failed to convert their own numerous chances from open play.

It added up nicely for the Union, who are in a stretch of games with short rest.

Also, in more good news for the squad, is the fact that the team can soon expect the return of star goalkeeper Andre Blake from Gold Cup action, as the Jamaican squad was eliminated by Mexico.

What you’re saying about the best Phillies reliever.

We asked: Who was the Phillies’ greatest reliever ever and why? Among your many, many responses:

Brad Lidge - 41 for 41 — Joseph C.

Jim Konstanty of the 1950 Whiz Kids saved games before the save was even kept as a stat. — Harry E.

Certainly Brad Lidge. But throw in names that will never be mentioned because of recency bias. Only us old-timers actually remember Jack Baldshun and Humberto Robinson. They weren’t the best, but we remember. Who was the Whiz Kids’ reliever? That was before my time, but he was probably pretty good. — Carter S.

Greatest Reliever = Wild Thing (Mitch Williams) — Ron L.

Jack Baldshun because he was the first Phillies short reliever despite being on a bad Phillies team. He accepted what was then a seeming demotion and excelled. — Dale O.

Without a doubt, Tug McGraw. He may not have been the best statistically, and was a former Met. But Tug was on the mound when the Phillies won the 1980 World Series which is also my favorite sports moment. — John S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Marcus Hayes, Matt Breen, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, Aaron Carter and Isabella DiAmore.