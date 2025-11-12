GMs get back into swing ⚾ | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s time to put the Phillies being ousted from the National League Division Series by the Dodgers behind us. For fans, it still stings, still almost feels fresh, and it has left many questioning where the team — with once so much star power and promise — goes from here.

But it’s time to look ahead and the annual general managers meetings are the first step in that direction. On Tuesday, Dave Dombrowski addressed some areas of concern, starting with Bryce Harper.

Advertisement

The Phillies’ president of baseball operations said he had a “good conversation” with Harper since the end of the season. There was some controversy that began to develop around comments Dombrowski made in October about Harper’s 2025 season.

Those comments quickly took on a life of their own, but Dombrowski kept the details about his conversation with Harper private. However, he had no issue sharing specifics from a more pertinent chat with a player who will be somewhere else next season. We’re talking about Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies plan to move on from the right fielder, as Dombrowski suggested “sometimes change of sceneries can be beneficial for people, too.”

He also shared some insight on the Phillies’ prospects, including Justin Crawford, who has a “real strong chance” to be in the outfield this spring.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Free agency, roster moves/trades; What are your biggest concerns surrounding the Phillies? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

For the last few years, the Phillies’ outfield has been a place of major turnover. Despite spending several offseasons and trade deadlines looking for an outfield upgrade, the Phillies have yet to find a permanent solution.

And this winter, there are more questions than ever: What does Castellanos’ future look like? Who’s likely to be a free agent departure? Beat reporter Lochlahn March breaks down the questions.

What we’re …

👕 Donning: On Tuesday, the Sixers unveiled their City Edition jerseys, which have more of a classic look than years past.

🤔 Wondering: How the Eagles match up against the 6-3 Detroit Lions coming off a short week.

🗣️ Hearing: Lions coach Dan Campbell recalled the hostile atmosphere he faced at Veterans Stadium during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

📖 Reading: Just how good is Tyrese Maxey? He’s the main reason the Sixers got off to a surprising 7-4 start.

Jaire Alexander is stepping away from football, a league source told The Inquirer, confirming a Fox Sports report. The Eagles traded for the cornerback last week ahead of the trade deadline, but he did not travel with the team to Green Bay ahead of Monday night’s game because of a knee injury/coach’s decision. The decision to add Alexander was a gamble on a two-time Pro Bowl player whose career has been affected by injury.

And in case you missed it, newly acquired linebacker Jaelan Phillips had the Eagles defense looking like its 2024 self in a domination of the Packers.

The Flyers have been going pretty well so far this season with an 8-5-2 record, having earned points in three consecutive games. But tonight will provide a challenge unlike any other: Connor McDavid.

How do you try to slow down the best player in the NHL, someone who is already among the all-time greats? Ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Edmonton Oilers, Jackie Spiegel talked to several Flyers players and coaches about how they plan to attack No. 97.

Columbia was one of women’s college basketball’s worst programs for decades before head coach Megan Griffith’s arrival in 2016. The King of Prussia native led her team to at least a share of three straight Ivy League regular-season championships, and its first win in an NCAA Tournament game in school history last season.

Griffith, 40, has turned her alma mater into a powerhouse and believes the program can “make deep runs into March.”

Sports snapshot

Do Eagles fans know how good they have it right now? I’m not sure they do. Some of them do. You might even say many of them do. Those fans are looking at the Eagles as they are now — seven victories in nine games this season, the best record in the NFC, 23 victories in their last 26 games, a Super Bowl win just nine months ago. But even when the Eagles win, many of their fans still express their frustration with them. It could be much worse, writes columnist Mike Sielski.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the last Sixer to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award?

B) Ben Simmons in 2018 — Hillel L. was first with the correct answer.

It wasn’t a pretty win, but the Eagles got it done against the Packers. Who said this about the defense? Check your answer here.

What you’re saying about the Eagles defense

We asked: How does this defense stack up against the two Eagles defenses that won Super Bowl titles? Among your responses:

Good morning from Green Bay! This year’s Defense is impressive — shutting down the Packers, adjusting in the second half to beat the Rams as well as holding off the Chiefs and the Buccaneers. Whether this Defense stacks up to last year’s group, ending up with total domination of the Chiefs in the Super Bowl remains to be determined. — Bob C.

Not sure if even Buddy Ryan’s Chicago Bears defense could top last year’s Super Bowl shut down of the mighty Chiefs, but this defense is very good and where it might be lacking, it has HEART with a capital H. Our new guy Phillips was far more valuable last night than our former Nittany Lion hero Parsons. The game ball definitely goes to Vic and his defense while you had to wonder just what in the world Patullo and Sirianni were thinking most of the night. — Everett S.

We all know in football, the defense wins Super Bowls. In baseball it’s pitching and in hockey it’s goaltending. This group of Eagles on the defensive side of the ball could be one of the greatest defenses of all time. Just as a matter of fact, Howie should’ve received a game ball last night for the amazing trades he once again pulled off. — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Mike Sielski, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, DeAntae Prince, Rob Tornoe, Olivia Reiner, Owen Hewitt, Ryan Mack, and Tyler Delpercio.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Stay warm this week. Kerith will be in your inbox with Thursday’s newsletter. — Bella