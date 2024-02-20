Money talks | Sports Daily Newsletter

Whit Merrifield, a three-time All-Star, says there’s a simple reason he signed with the Phillies, even if it’s in a utility role: “I want to win now.”

Sounds like John Middleton’s kind of guy. Say what you want about the Phillies’ managing partner, the man wants to win. Wonder how Middleton felt about the collapse against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS?

“... When you have your foot on your enemy’s throat, you kill ‘em. And we didn’t do it. I’m angry. It’s a funny word to use, but when you lose like that, I get angry. And frankly, if people don’t get at least a little angry, I’m not sure you care enough.”

So Middleton is invested in the team in the greatest sense of the word. The Phillies lost out on prized Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but not before Middleton offered more money than any team, according to multiple industry sources.

Middleton discussed that pursuit and a lot more in an interview with Scott Lauber.

Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

To trade or not to trade? That will be the question in three weeks’ time for Flyers general manager Danny Brière.

Versatile forward Scott Laughton probably will represent the biggest dilemma for Brière, as the homegrown player has become a well-respected leader and teammate in the Orange and Black’s locker room. While the Flyers’ rebuild would certainly benefit from adding another first-round pick, Marcus Hayes believes Laughton is one player who should be off limits at the March 8 deadline.

Speaking of glue guys, does anyone fit that description more than rugged defenseman Nick Seeler? Jackie Spiegel caught up with the shot-blocking ace about flourishing here after almost quitting hockey for good in 2021.

Next: The Flyers are in Chicago to play phenom Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., TNT).

Tyrese Maxey made the most of the experience at his first NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. His family did, too. The Sixers’ fourth-year guard shared the moment with about a dozen loved ones, ranging from his 9-year-old twin nieces to his grandmother. “They show me love all the time, and support,” Maxey said. “They deserve this as much as I do.”

The Sixers reportedly are signing Darius Bazley, a 6-foot-8 power forward, to a 10-day contract. Bazley has been playing for the Delaware Blue Coats after four seasons in the NBA.

Next: The Sixers return to action Thursday at home against the New York Knicks (7 p.m., NBCSP).

If it feels like the Union’s season just ended, it did.

Just 87 days since the team’s playoff loss to FC Cincinnati, the Union will open a new season tonight at 10 (FS2, TUDN). Jim Curtin’s men will be in Costa Rica to take on Saprissa in the first leg of a two-game Concacaf Champions Cup series. Here’s what to expect from the Union on Tuesday night.

Who is back and who is gone? Jonathan Tannenwald examines the Union’s roster.

What you’re saying about Bryce Harper

We asked you: Should the Phillies rework Bryce Harper’s contract? Why or why not? Among your responses:

Takes a lot of [guts] to ask for an extension & raise when you haven’t won anything. Win a World Series & then ask. If they do renegotiate his contract, then for the years after the original contract, it should be for less and not more $$$. No way he will be more productive then as he is now. Also, his injuries are adding up. The Phillies will be kicking themselves if they give him an extension & raise if he is not playing and/or if his production falls off. — Skip B.

Harper’s contract should be negotiated eventually but not now. At this point, the Phillies have more pressing matters to get resolved, especially the new contract for Wheeler. I would still like to see them get another starter also. Harper still has a lot of years left on his current contract, so there should be no rush to do the extension. ... — Bill R.

All contracts are a gamble, one the Phils have lost more often than they’ve won it seems. With Mr. Harper, they’ve won (mostly), but so has Mr. Harper; he collected many $$ while he was either down with injury or his playability was limited. He COULD have had a career-ending injury on Day 1 of his first Clearwater spring training, and the Phils would be out $330M. And while he’s been a bargain so far despite the injuries, he could have that career-ender today and the Phils would still get nothing for the remaining $200+M except great memories. Or he could play even better for the rest of his career. Who knows? ... It’s Mr. Middleton’s money; who’re we Phans to tell him how much to spend? ... It sounds like Mr. Middleton wants to keep Mr. Harper happy, and in red pins, for the duration of his career. That’s what Mr. Harper wants, too. So, they will come to a meeting of the minds. No worries. — Marty M.

I am a big Bryce Harper fan and know that he really has become the heart and soul and leader of our Phillies and want to always see him happy, but on the other hand, I have to ask what is a contract if it needs to be restructured to maybe match what other younger stars are now signing for. And a question I always ask when seeing what professional athletes are now being paid, what do you do with 330 million dollars? But of course if I am John Middleton I am going to sit down with my financial advisers and work with Bryce to be sure he is a Philly for life. It would be interesting to ask our most outstanding Philly for life Mike Schmidt what he thinks. — Everett S.

I think it is absolutely ridiculous for Bryce to ask for an extension on his contract. He’s going into year 6 of 13 and why on earth would the Phillies extend that even further? In a day when MLB contracts are guaranteed with injuries etc., that would absolutely be foolish for the Phillies to do. At age 37 if he’s still healthy and still a very good player then maybe the Phillies could add another couple years maybe? — Bill D.

NO. NO NO. When the time comes, if he’s productive, yes, at an appropriate amount. No reason to do it now. No reason for the Phils, that is. What’s next, 3 yrs from now, he’s “underpaid?” Don’t jeopardize Phils future finances because he’s pressing the issue. — John E.

No. ... A contract is just that ... a contract. He was paid the sinful amount he was to do his best. Now that he has fulfilled his end of the deal, he needs more? Are you ... kidding me? — Brian G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Gabriela Carroll, Josh Tolentino, Devin Jackson, and Joe Santoliquito.

