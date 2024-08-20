The boss is watching | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies are facing a two-week stretch that includes seven games against the Braves and three against the Astros. They are fresh off winning four of six against the dregs of the NL East, but before that they were in a swoon that made folks wonder just how good they really are.

The boss was paying rapt attention. It sure sounds like John Middleton was suffering through that 8-18 plummet like many Phillies fans were. “The first week was bad. But that happens,” says Middleton, the team’s principal owner. “The second week was worse. But that happens. By the time it got to the third and fourth week, it was like, ‘OK. Stop.’”

Middleton cannot shrug off the summertime slump and attribute it to the ups and downs (mostly downs) of a long season. He is not quite as extreme as George Steinbrenner, but this boss expects results.

“They have to go after it hard,” Middleton says of the Phillies’ players and coaches. “That’s why it’s time to shake off the cobwebs and start playing like it’s May or June.”

Brent Toth has been around the block when it comes to cut-down day.

The 27-year-old is entering his sixth NFL season and is hoping his fifth training camp with the Eagles will end with him making the season-opening 53-man roster for the first time. Things seem to be trending up for the versatile offensive lineman, who has helped provide depth at both center and guard this preseason. But with one preseason game remaining and cuts looming, Toth is just trying to focus on doing his job each day.

“This year, I think the mindset is a bunch of it,” Toth said. “Realizing that you can’t play the politics, you can’t focus on making the roster. … I went out with the goal of just kind of building that confidence next to the guy wherever I’m plugged in at and it kind of started again with the Linc practice where I got put at left guard.”

Next: The Eagles wrap up the preseason at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Minnesota Vikings (NBC10).

Before the All-Star break, Jeff Hoffman’s ERA was 1.12. Post-break, it’s 5.11. He’s far from the only member of the staff to struggle: Matt Strahm (4.76), José Alvarado (5.91), and Orion Kerkering (6.55) all have inflated ERAs since the break. What gives? Lochlahn March dives into the struggles of a once-dominant bullpen.

Trea Turner put one of the worst slumps of his career behind him with a performance that earned him an award.

Next: The Phillies open a series in Atlanta at 7:20 tonight (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (12-5, 2.72 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Braves have not yet named a starter.

The Flyers unexpectedly lost a top prospect in January when Cutter Gauthier demanded a trade. They could be about to lose another.

Rumors have been swirling all summer about 22-year-old goaltender Alexei Kolosov and his future. On Monday, Flyers general manager Danny Brière went on the Nasty Knuckles podcast and addressed the rumblings.

Brière revealed that the team hasn’t received any clear answers from Kolosov’s camp and that Kolosov had switched agents in recent days. The Athletic subsequently reported that Kolosov would prefer to return home to Belarus and play again for Dinamo Minsk rather than Lehigh Valley.

Now the Flyers will play the waiting game and see if Kolosov reports for training camp in September.

Ricky Council IV made the 76ers roster as an undrafted free agent last season. Now the 6-foot-6 swingman is determined to earn a regular spot in the team’s rotation. The Sixers have loaded up on wings in Paul George, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Kelly Oubre Jr., but Council believes he can earn a spot. “I want to continue to prove myself,” he says.

Christie Raleigh Crossley was a star swimmer at Florida State when the car she was in was rear-ended by an allegedly drunk driver, leaving her with herniated disks in her neck and back. A year later, she was struck by a car, but she recovered and went on to win an NCAA championship at Rowan University.

She has overcome another huge obstacle since. After brain surgery in 2019, Crossley returned to the pool. Next week, she’ll swim in several events at the Paralympics in Paris. Aaron Carter tells her story.

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane shares insights from the Eagles’ joint practice with the Patriots, analyzing how players are adapting to the competitive roster. Plus, he chats with longtime Patriots beat reporter Greg Bedard about a rumor that just won’t go away: ex-New England head coach Bill Belichick’s interest in Nick Sirianni’s job. Listen now.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Which under-the-radar player will have the biggest impact on the Phillies down the stretch and why? Among your responses:

I think Weston will come through as he gets more playing time. He never has had the opportunity to play enough games to get in the groove. He has power and can field. Plus, he is a seasoned player. I think he deserves to play as often as possible. However, our manager will not see it that way and he will put Hays in full-time when he returns because they bought him. — Vince

All the players are important at this point. The one person controlling their destiny is the manager. Who had a chance to pinch hit for his 9 hole hitter for the second time in weeks and chose not to do it. A very winnable game lost by his poor decision. At this point in the season, every game counts. Thomson is at the controls. His decisions will make or break the Phils. — Kathy T.

My answer doesn’t really fit the question but the person who will have the most impact is Thompson. The Phillies loss yesterday was unbelievably unnecessary. Leaving Harper and Realmuto on the bench and not using them to pinch hit in the ninth was a ridiculous decision. Sosa starts the inning off with a hit, setting up a perfect scenario for Harper and then Realmuto to pinch hit and potentially win this game. These guys are professionals and capable of playing every day let alone being able to just pinch hit in a crucial situation. Leaving them on the bench for a day off is especially ridiculous when they were going to have a day off on Monday anyway. I like Thompson, but he needs to stop making these absurd lineup decisions. — Bob A.

I think down the stretch starts right now with a tough road trip to Kansas City and Atlanta. I think one who has been quiet most of the season, but will come through now when it really counts will be Bryson Stott. He was been playing excellent defense and stealing bases, but his offensive contributions at .234 9 home runs and 46 rbi’s have been mediocre at best. I have a feeling he is about to break out. Another very under the radar contributor could be Marchan if they call him up in September. He performed very well when JT was out, and can provide offense when filling in where Stubbs can’t. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Keith Pompey, Gustav Elvin, Aaron Carter, and EJ Smith.

