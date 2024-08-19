Once dominant Phillies bullpen looking for answers since the All-Star break

The Phillies were losing to the Nationals on Sunday before the bullpen took over, but they certainly didn’t help things.

The 6-4 loss to Washington in the series finale saw several relievers stumble, in what has become a trend. Tanner Banks gave up a run in the sixth inning, and after the Phillies’ offense tied things back up, Matt Strahm loaded the bases and allowed another run in the eighth. Jeff Hoffman surrendered a home run in the ninth.

Before the All-Star break, Hoffman’s ERA was 1.12. Post-break, it’s 5.11. He’s far from the only member of the staff to struggle: Strahm (4.76), José Alvarado (5.91), and Orion Kerkering (6.55) all have inflated ERAs since the break.

Collectively, the Phillies’ relief pitching has converted on 61% of save opportunities this season, which is below league average of 62%. It seems like every game, a new member of the bullpen is giving up runs.

On Friday, that was Carlos Estévez, who was brought in at the trade deadline to be a reliable high-leverage arm. Though manger Rob Thomson has never used the “closer” designation, it’s clear that’s what Estévez is: Since arriving in Philadelphia, Estévez has pitched almost entirely in the ninth inning, with one appearance in the 10th.

Before the trade, Estévez had not allowed an earned run since May 20. He has been charged with three in 8⅔ innings with the Phillies. Two of those came on Friday, after Estévez allowed three hits to blow a save against the Nationals. He was bailed out by Trea Turner’s walk-off in the bottom of the inning, as the Phillies escaped with a 3-2 win.

When the bullpen’s collective struggles became prominent shortly after the All-Star break, Thomson pointed to rust and the time off as factors that could be negatively impacting the relievers. On Sunday, he named fatigue as a reason.

“Control with Strahmy and command with Hoffy. And same thing with with Alvarado; he hasn’t struck many people out lately,” Thomson said. “I think they’re just going through, maybe it’s a little bit of fatigue, command’s off a little.”

Thomson has repeatedly emphasized that the problems stem from a lack of execution. Regardless of the reason behind them, however, the struggles mean it’s even more key for the Phillies’ starting pitching to continue its dominance. Taijuan Walker lasted 4⅔ innings on Sunday, which ended a team streak of three quality starts — including a complete game by Cristopher Sánchez.

Postgame, Walker expressed his desire to pitch deeper in games and increase his efficiency. Thomson was positive about Walker’s potential to do so.

“I do think there’s more in there,” he said. “But if he is a five-inning guy, that’s OK too, but I do think there’s more in there.”

The trade-off to the starters carrying the bulk of the load is concern about their longevity. Thomson has not announced a starter for Thursday in Atlanta, as Sánchez may need more rest after his 99-pitch complete game. If he’s not ready to make his next start on regular rest, the Phillies may need to opt for a bullpen game during a key series against the Braves.

The Phillies selected Tyler Gilbert’s contract from Lehigh Valley on Saturday, which gives them an option as a multi-inning bridge reliever. Gilbert has 48 strikeouts and just six walks in 35 innings at Lehigh this season, and Thomson pointed to his command as a strength. But the 30-year-old hasn’t been tested at the major league level yet this season.

And if fatigue is the issue plaguing the bullpen, they won’t get much more of a break. Following Monday’s off day, the Phillies begin a 13-game stretch in as many days, all against teams with records above .500. That includes two series against the Braves.

“They’re all big,” Thomson said. “We got Atlanta and then [Kansas City this weekend], and KC’s a very good club, young, fast, do a lot of different things. Hopefully we just keep playing well.”