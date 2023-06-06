Hollywood ending? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Kelly Dugan is toiling for the Lancaster Barnstormers in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a place where quite a few major league dreams have gone to die.

Phillies fans may remember the name. Fresh off their World Series championship in 2008, the Phils selected Dugan in the second round of the 2009 draft. Despite his share of injuries, Dugan made it as far as triple A in 2015 before the Phillies released him. Within two years, he was out of minor league ball.

He is 32 now, but Dugan’s dream lives on with the Barnstormers. As the son of Hollywood director Dennis Dugan, this ballplayer has a bit of a different story. Along the way in his struggles, the outfielder/first baseman received an encouraging call from Adam Sandler, a once-struggling actor who received his own encouragement long ago from Dugan’s father.

The call meant a lot to Kelly Dugan. “It reminded me that stuff that’s great doesn’t come easy,” he said.

And so he plays on. Matt Breen tells his story.

Dugan is a long shot, but there is still hope. Remember Chris Coste, the 33-year-old rookie?

A few days ago, it was “Drew who?”

Ellis, a 27-year-old infielder, wasn’t even in the organization until the middle of April when the Phillies signed him off his couch to a minor league contract after he’d been released by the Mariners in spring training. But since the Phillies mined their depth and dug up Ellis to replace injured third/first baseman Alec Bohm, he started back-to-back-to-back games in Washington, went 4-for-9 with four walks, reached base in eight of 13 plate appearances, and even slugged two home runs Sunday, increasing his career major league total from one dinger to three. He’s Nick Maton, just without the howling.

Speaking of Maton, guess who showed up to ruin Aaron Nola’s no-hitter?

Nick Castellanos has been the Phillies’ most productive hitter so it made sense for Rob Thomson to move him up to the second spot in the batting order to try to ignite the offense. And there may be a benefit to Castellanos, too.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Detroit at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (4-3, 5.65 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies. The Tigers have not yet named a starter.

James Harden is expected to opt out of his contract this season and become a free agent. He’s been linked to the Houston Rockets. He’s 33 years old and his best days are behind him. But the 76ers still need him, and their best shot of winning a title with Joel Embiid is re-signing Harden. The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes explains why.

It’s no secret that the Flyers have struggled to create offense and score goals in recent years. But suddenly the team looks to have a handful of shoot-first snipers in the pipeline highlighted by Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster, and Cutter Gauthier.

Now the team needs to start finding some players to set those goal scorers up. In the fourth installment of our Flyers draft series, we took a look at record-setting U.S. National Team Development Program playmaker Gabe Perreault and how he might fit if the Flyers went that direction with the No. 7 overall pick.

Christian Pulisic spoke Monday at the latest USMNT camp, and as could be expected, most of the questions centered around his uncertain future at club team Chelsea.

The American star acknowledged it was a trying season for him in England both with injuries and playing time, and even hinted that he could be on the move this summer. The Hershey native, though, said he is focused on being with the U.S. for now and then getting some much-needed rest after a busy — and at times tumultuous — few months.

Next: The Union will look to make it 10 straight unbeaten when they travel to the West Coast to take on San Jose on Saturday (10:30 p.m., Apple TV).

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Did the Phillies turn an important corner this weekend? Among your responses:

Turning a corner should not be measured by beating a last place team. If this is followed up by winning the series against Detroit and continuing the run-producing outcome in Sunday’s victory, this could be the barometer for possibly " turning the corner.” – Alan D.

Maybe June is the magic month for the Phillies. Sure hope so. They have been so inconsistent so far this season. ... Even Wheeler who pitches an outstanding game, comes back the next time and gets wiped out. Nola has been the biggest disappointment along with a few of the relievers. Bryce is definitely struggling to overcome the injuries and surgeries and return to his offensive leader role. I checked this guy Ellis’ stats when they brought him up and was very unimpressed, and then he goes out and hits 2 homers. ...

Just as in every other year in my 75 years as a fan, I live in hope. – Everett S.

Two wins in a row doesn’t constitute turning a corner. An underperforming, under .500 team has a really big corner to turn. At best the Phillies may be starting to dig themselves out of a hole. – Richard F.

The Phils are too inconsistent in all phases of the game. I need to see better hitting and pitching. Better defense and base running before I can believe they’ve turned the corner. Also, Topper needs to throw away the analytic sheets and play game-to-game and stop making lineups up 10 days in as advance. Baseball is a feel and momentum game. Start feeling each game and the good vibe momentum will come. – Tom G.

I certainly hope so! They were playing a pretty bad team though. It is June and nice to see Schwarber doing what he does best. A warm welcome to the Phils for Ellis who impressed me yesterday. Hopefully, this will give the team a much needed boost and good things will happen. They can only go up from here. – Kathy T.

