Hamstrung| Sports Daily Newsletter

It was bad enough when the Phillies lost their ace, Zack Wheeler, for the season last month. Now their best hitter, Trea Turner, could be on the shelf as they enter the stretch run.

Turner left a 5-4 loss to the Marlins on Sunday after he ran to first base in the seventh inning and it “didn’t feel good.” In the midst of an MVP-caliber season, Turner suffered a strained right hamstring. He is set for an MRI exam today that will determine the severity of the strain and how long the star shortstop might be sidelined.

When Turner strained his left hamstring last season, he wound up missing six weeks. He is leading the National League in batting at .305.

“I think the biggest thing is he’s back for the postseason, you know?” Kyle Schwarber said. “That’s all we really want, making sure that he’s healthy enough to have him out there for the postseason. But unfortunately it’s part of the game. Injuries happen. We’ve got the guys that can step up for him. We’ve seen it before.”

The Phillies’ rotation could get a boost from the addition of right-hander Walker Buehler, who remains on pace to debut for them on Friday.

Davey Johnson, a former Phillies second baseman who won a World Series as Mets manager in 1986, died Friday at age 82. He was Bryce Harper’s first manager in the majors.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series against the Mets tonight at 6:45 (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (3-8, 6.78 ERA) will face Mets rookie Nolan McLean (4-0, 1.37).

Fresh off a disappointing loss to the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, the Kansas City Chiefs will await the Eagles for a rematch of the Super Bowl on Sunday (4:25 p.m., Fox29). How many Chiefs defenders will be in the box in an effort to contain Saquon Barkley? How often will Kansas City use zone coverage against A.J. Brown and Co.? Jeff Neiburg looks into what the numbers tell us about this rematch.

After a Week 1 win over the Cowboys, there’s certainly room for the Eagles to grow — whether it’s getting the ball more to Brown or in the secondary. But the Chiefs’ loss offered some insight, too.

Landon Dickerson left Thursday’s game early with a back injury. Jeff McLane writes about how the Eagles’ depth could be tested this Sunday on the offensive line.

Mike Sielski: Any hothead coach with an iPad or a clipboard can scream at Jalen Carter or bench him for spitting on Dak Prescott. The old Nick Sirianni might do that. The new one, who can control his emotions, should know what to do and how to do it to make sure Carter and the Eagles straighten themselves out.

David Murphy: Adoree’ Jackson awarded himself a “C” when asked how he’d grade his first game as an Eagle. Vic Fangio may not be as affirming in the film room. CeeDee Lamb could have and would have crushed the Eagles if not for a couple of blatant drops and a third borderline one.

George Raveling, who died Sept. 1 at 88 years old, was a basketball Hall of Famer who coached in college for more than 30 years and won Olympic gold as an assistant for Team USA. But the former Villanova star got his start coaching with a group of Delaware County kids at St. Denis School. Those players, who are now in their 70s, paid tribute to “Mr. Raveling.” Matt Breen tells the story.

Imhotep Charter’s Enai White was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state when he enrolled at Texas A&M in 2022, but injuries derailed his career with the Aggies. White has bounced back since transferring to Penn State, and he has moved from defensive end to defensive tackle, too.

“I think we have found a home for Enai White,” Penn State coach James Franklin says. “We’re pretty athletic at defensive end, and so is Enai, but he’s 276 pounds right now, and he’s really not even trying to gain weight. I think if we can get him up to 285 by midseason, he’s going to be a really nice guy for us to factor into that rotation.”

The Nittany Lions remained ranked No. 2 behind Ohio State in the Associated Press college football poll after they blanked Florida International, 34-0.

Don’t look now but the Temple Owls are 2-0 after a 55-7 rout of overmatched Howard. The Owls finished with 329 rushing yards.

Sports snapshot

Rookie on a roll: Riley Tiernan, a former Eastern Regional High star, has eight goals so far for Angel City FC in the NWSL. Pressure is rising: Manager Mauricio Pochettino remained upbeat after the U.S. men’s national soccer team lost to South Korea.

On this date

Sept. 8, 2003: The Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-0, in the first regular-season game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bucs held Donovan McNabb to 148 passing yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

Strange game for sure but they won and played better defensively the second half … Got some stuff to clean up for sure but cornerback has got to be addressed. — David S.

What a horrible start for the reigning Super Bowl Champs. I don’t think spitting on Dak was part of Uncle Vic’s game plan. Carter must have thought he was back in Apopka in 6th grade and maybe if he spit on Dak he would dissolve like the Wicked Witch in the Wizard of Oz. A win is a win, but if the good Jalen wasn’t doing his usual improvising and adapting, that game could have easily slipped away. ... I tuned in to watch the NFL Super Bowl Champions, but other than a few exceptions, they did not show up. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Matt Breen, Mike Sielski, David Murphy, Jonathan Tannenwald, Colin Schofield, and Greg Finberg.

