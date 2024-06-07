London calling | Sports Daily Newsletter

British Phillies fan Dave Shaw uses the word “jawn” to show just how Philly he has become — which is jolly good, we suppose. At any rate, Shaw will have his favorite team in his backyard this weekend as the Phillies play a two-game set against the Mets at London Stadium.

Shaw became hooked on the Phillies when he attended a game at Citizens Bank Park during a vacation in 2012 and has morphed into a popular social media figure since. MLB admired Shaw enough to let him escort his hero, Chase Utley, on a promotional trip around London. Shaw is soaking it all in. “The Philly invasion is going to be descending upon London,” he said. “This is actually happening.”

Philadelphians will flock to England to watch the Phils play the Mets in the team’s first game overseas. They’ll be joined by some locals who follow the team with the same passion as the fans back home. Along with Shaw, there is 69-year-old Barry Mortimer of Yorkshire, who says he’s been a Phils fan for more than 30 years.

The state of the Phillies heading into the series? They are 25 games over .500, Nick Castellanos is starting to hit the ball harder, and they have four pitchers who rank in the top six in the National League in ERA.

Next: The Phillies and Mets will play the first of two games in London on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia time (Fox29).

Join Inquirer Phillies writers Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey at noon this Saturday to discuss all things Phillies and take your questions before the team takes on the Mets in London.

Nick Sirianni is in a tough spot this season coming off the Eagles’ late-season collapse and having replaced both of his coordinators. There’s pressure on him to right the ship this season, especially with a star-studded offense that’s now very much run by Kellen Moore. According to Jalen Hurts, that offensive scheme is “probably 95 percent new.”

But Hurts’ lukewarm responses regarding Sirianni aren’t exactly helping. David Murphy isn’t going to dock the Eagles wins because of lackluster quotes, but he writes that they missed an opportunity to help support a coach in need of political capital.

Sirianni will get help, with security chief Dom DiSandro having his responsibilities include overseeing Sirianni’s coaches on game days, a source told Jeff McLane. A revamped defensive backfield will help as well.

In Episode 7 of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane delves into the healing journeys of Todd Herremans and Brent Celek, two retired Eagles coping with the aftermath of the physical and mental pain that football left behind. Listen here.

The Boston Celtics barreled through the NBA season with a 64-18 record and are chasing the franchise’s 11th championship in the NBA Finals. The Sixers bombed out of the playoffs in the first round. How did the Celtics get so much better? Keith Pompey breaks it down.

Welcome to the WNBA, Caitlin Clark. The star guard’s first 11 games in the league have been a bumpy road, for sure. The controversy around her has touched on race, gender, and the nature of journalism, and it has generated some scalding-hot takes. It’s time to cool down the conversation, Mike Sielski writes.

Life as a rookie can be tough. Here’s how some Philly-area players adjusted to the WNBA game.

The Belmont Stakes will look decidedly different when the horses go off in the 156th edition on Saturday. A shorter race is in store as the event moves to Saratoga because of renovations to Belmont Park. Check out the post positions, odds, and our predictions here.

What you’re saying about MLB favorites

We asked you: Who is your favorite non-Phillies MLB player and why? Among your responses:

The politics for a big payday will always tarnish all professional sports as a whole. But when you enjoy the game morally and respectfully, sure it’s good to keep a “fan favorite” but the bottom line is how will the player impact our team for success. It’s unfortunate that Hoskins has an injury history but with all athletes at some point you have to cut ties. But in finishing I’m glad to see that the Milwaukee Brewers are a contending team and I only wish him and his new organization the best of success. — Robert W.

My favorite non Phillies MLB player is Luis Arraez presently with the Padres, and formerly with the Twins and Marlins. No player will ever hit .400 again, but if any current MLB player has a shot it would be Luis. He is a Venezuelan who reminds me of our all-time favorite Whitey Ashburn who twice led the NL in hitting. Luis currently leads MLB in batting average and has led the league 3 previous times. Padres made a very smart move in trading for him. They had the power, but nobody getting on base. I am sure he reminds the San Diego fans of their Hall of Fame extraordinary hitter Tony Gwynn. — Everett S.

My favorite is Mike Trout. He’s a NJ native, where I live. I have always admired his talent and his humbleness. He also supports our Eagles. He seems to be a really nice guy. — Kathy T.

Mike Trout for obvious reasons. He was the first non Phillies player I ever saw get a standing ovation at the bank. — RJ M.

My favorite non-Phil MLB player is Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays or Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers. — Mariah M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, David Murphy, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Keith Pompey, Isabella DiAmore, Mike Sielski, Aaron Carter, Lochlahn March, and Ed Barkowitz.

That’s all for this week in Sports Daily. Thanks for reading and I’ll see you on Monday. — Jim