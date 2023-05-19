‘I thought we would play better’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

“It’s early.” That’s the common refrain from major-league teams when they fail to meet expectations and get off to a sputtering start.

Well, Dave Dombrowski says, it’s not that early. The season is more than a quarter of the way completed and the Phillies sit at 20-23. The National League champions will face the Braves and Mets 13 times in a 29-game span beginning next Thursday night in Atlanta.

So, yes, it sounds as if the Phillies’ president of baseball operations is getting a little antsy.

“I’m surprised that we haven’t played better so far,” Dombrowski told The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. “I thought we would play better.”

Two of Dombrowski’s free-agent pickups, Trea Turner and Taijuan Walker, have gotten off to less-than-stellar starts. “He’s one of the best players in the game of baseball, so I think he’ll be fine,” Dombrowski said of Turner. “But, yeah, I’m a little surprised that he has started out the way he has.”

As for Walker and his 6.53 ERA through nine starts, “he has to pitch better than that. He just has to,” Dombrowski said.

Riding four straight losses, the Phillies return home to begin a three-game series against the Cubs on Friday (7:05 p.m., NBCSP). Maybe the recently returned Ranger Suárez can start the Phillies on the right track.

The 76ers lost Game 7 and fired Doc Rivers, closing a chapter many in Philly would rather forget. So who will sit in the big chair next season and beyond? The Inquirer looks at the options for president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who will have the benefit of a hot market that includes Monty Williams, Nick Nurse, and Mike Budenholzer at the top of the heap.

Morey is betting on continued improvement from MVP Joe Embiid next season. But there are still questions about the big man, Mike Sielski writes.

The Eagles signed third-round draft picks Tyler Steen and Sydney Brown. That leaves Georgia teammates Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo as those from the Eagles’ draft class who haven’t yet agreed to terms on rookie contracts.

The Flyers ushered in a “new era of orange” last week, but should fans believe in the changes at the top or is this just the latest in a series of public charades?

We asked Olivia Reiner and Giana Han to assess the new hires of Danny Brière and Keith Jones, share their initial thoughts on whom the Flyers should pick at No. 7, and more in our latest roundtable.

The Philadelphia World Cup held several events Thursday to launch and celebrate the release of the 2026 tournament’s official branding. That included a stop at Lincoln Financial Field, where a 2026 banner featuring Hershey’s Christian Pulisic was unveiled on the side of the stadium.

Meanwhile, the Union had to settle for a goalless draw Wednesday night as they failed to capitalize on their control of the game because of wasteful shooting.

Jonathan Tannenwald lists his top 10 MLS stadiums to visit.

Next: The Union will try and extend their unbeaten MLS run to six games as they host the New England Revolution Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV).

In the WNBA’s 26 seasons, one of the league’s highest-profile organizations, the New York Liberty, has never brought home a championship.

That might change after the Liberty added stars Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart in the offseason. A season of high expectations for one of the WNBA’s original teams begins Friday at Washington (7 p.m., NBA TV).

Philly doesn’t have an WNBA team, but the region has a slew of connections to the league.

Episode 8: Remember Cary Williams? The former Eagles cornerback was a fiery guy, a passionate player who also could be defiant, antagonistic, and defensive. On episode 8 of unCovering the Birds, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane dissects the deep, tangled web of circumstances and experiences at the root of Williams’ attitude. New episodes are released every Friday. Sign up to receive a reminder for Episode 9, when McLane delves into Jalen Hurts’ rise and the obstacles the young quarterback encounters as he navigates his career. Listen to all episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

What you’re saying about the Sixers’ coaching search ...

We asked: Would you rather the Sixers hire someone with local ties or bring in an outside name? Among your responses:

How about Jay Wright for the 76ers. Talk about local connections, and a winner’s formula, Jay would be the guy. The 76ers GM needs to compete with the fast pace b-ball we see in the Heat and Celtics. You’re never going to win with Embiid slowing the game and the confusion with Harden. Change the scheme and the mentality of this team is a must, even if it’s a reprocess. — Dick F.

I think Jay Wright is a good idea. — Joe S.

I think it would be an excellent move to hire a local Philadelphia area coach to replace Doc. I remember being very happy when the Sixers made star Sixer Billy Cunningham the coach and look how well that worked out. Hiring Jay Wright would be an excellent move, but not sure if he would want to come back to that kind of pressure. Hiring Dawn Staley as the first ever NBA woman head coach would be about the most dramatic and interesting move that a team could make, but would she come? My grandson Matt goes to Univ of South Carolina and my daughter and son-in-law have gone to games there and have seen how much Dawn is revered there Would she leave all she has there to come home to Philadelphia? Go ahead Mr. Harris and Mr. Morey, be a Branch Rickey trail blazer and make her the offer. — Everett S.

I love the idea of having Dawn Staley as the new coach. She knows how to coach and she knows how to win. — David P.

... and more on the Sixers’ blame.

I was surprised not to see listed any blame for Daryl Morey.

The players are who they are. They won’t change. Rivers wasn’t going to change them, this isn’t his fault.

In an era where the best ingredients for winning are athletic shot making, athletic defensive versatility, perimeter shooting/ballhandling skill and youthful effort and motivation, Morey took a young, motivated team before the Harden trade and turned it into an old team of hired guns surrounding a huge skilled center with average mobility by today’s standards, a team below average in athleticism and consistent defensive intensity.

The actual team simply went out and showed the world who they are and what are their limitations are. 100% Morey creation. — Dan E.

