Rob Thomson’s future in doubt? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Rob Thomson has had historic success during the first four years as manager of the Phillies, but in the wake of another postseason disappointment, the organization is suddenly at a crossroads.

Since winning Game 5 of the 2023 National League Championship Series, the Phillies are 2-8 in the postseason, 1-5 at home. There are only so many moves the Phillies can make to the roster. Does the change, then, come from the manager’s office?

Phillies history suggests that a potential change could turn out to be a positive, as the team fired manager Danny Ozark in 1979 after he led the team to three consecutive NL East titles from 1976-78. Dallas Green replaced Ozark and piloted a team with the same core of talent to the franchise’s first World Series title in 1980.

Are these Phillies in need of a different tenor? Phillies beat reporter Scott Lauber takes an in-depth look.

Fittingly, the team to which James Franklin suffered his first loss with Penn State also handed him was also his last.

The program announced it has parted ways with Franklin after 11½ seasons, following a 22-21 loss to Northwestern at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. He is owed more than $48 million in his contract buyout, which will be spread across multiple payments, according to a report.

Franklin leaves State College with a 104-45 record, a 2016 Big Ten title, and a College Football Playoff appearance. His 104 wins tied him with were tied with Rip Engle for second-most in school history, trailing only Joe Paterno’s 409.

Read more about Franklin’s complicated legacy in Happy Valley. Also, see how fans and players reacted to the firing.

Those who attended Sunday afternoon’s Blue x White scrimmage at the Delaware Blue Coats’ facility received an unexpected treat: the first public glimpse of Joel Embiid partaking in anything resembling live basketball activity since February. And though the timeline remains unclear for Embiid’s real-game return from his latest knee surgery, coach Nick Nurse called Sunday’s showing a “good progression day for him.”

Despite starting the season with two consecutive losses, the Flyers held their own against two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Beat reporter Jackie Spiegel provides takeaways from the two measuring sticks for the Orange and Black.

Next: The Flyers’ host their home opener tonight against the Florida Panthers (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia).

World of Flight: Jordan Brand opened its first World of Flight store in the United States in Philadelphia on Friday, complete with a block party, a Jalen Hurts appearance, and more. Blue x White Scrimmage: The Sixers’ Blue x White scrimmage showcased Joel Embiid’s health and a provocative two-big lineup. Flyers recall Emil Andrae: The Flyers have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae from Lehigh Valley of the AHL ahead of the season opener. Learn more about how he fits into the defensive rotation.

The issue isn’t whether the Eagles want to fix their problems, but how they can fix them. If curing what ails them were simply a matter of getting more rest and having some key players — Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Landon Dickerson, Nolan Smith, Grant Calcaterra — recover from injury, there wouldn’t be much cause for concern. But there are deeper troubles here, writes columnist Mike Sielski.

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What are your thoughts on the Phillies’ season-ending loss to the Dodgers?

The Phils went to the World Series as a wild card in 2022. Since then, they’ve had byes. And they’re ousted quickly. I don’t know if there’s a direct connection. But it seems to me the manager, staff and players could actually do something about that. — Mike R.

As a 7 year old, I was captivated with the Whiz Kids. Richie Ashburn was a neighbor, and I thought he walked on water. The Series loss to the Yanks was devastating, but sealed me as a lifelong Phillies fan. In the intervening years of dismal lows and euphoric highs, I thought I had seen it all. While I had faint hopes this series would return to Philly for a grand finale, there was no way this a legendary pitchers battle would end with such a whimper. Now, I truly do think I have seen it all. We manage to find the most creative ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory!!! - Bob C.

Sad, but don’t blame Kerkering. Blame all the hitless wonders the Phillies have in their lineup. - Bill M.

