Best-laid plans | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Phillies are on a 114-win pace. That’s wild — but it comes with caveats.

They haven’t played a team with a winning record since their opening series against the Braves. They’ve played one with a positive run differential during that stretch. So, yeah, they’re succeeding against a soft schedule. As they should.

Will this hot start continue as the days get even hotter? It’s impossible to say. But it’s an example of the de-emphasizing of balanced schedules across sports these days. You can see it in the NFL — in which 10 teams will endure a stretch of three games in 10 days — and the NBA (looking at you, New York Knicks).

But the Phillies have done the only thing that can quiet schedule chatter: They keep winning.

Maria McIlwain

Zack Wheeler is baseball’s quintessential ace. With a combination of peak fastball velocity and secondary-pitch creativity, he’s the most complete pitcher in the National League, if not the majors. Aaron Nola personifies reliability. He has made the most starts (185) and the third-highest total of quality starts (100) of any pitcher since 2018. The rises of Wheeler and Nola represent the biggest reasons for the deep playoff runs in 2022 and 2023. But a third front-line starter separates the contenders from the superpowers, and the Phillies have gotten just that with Ranger Suárez. Scott Lauber takes a look at where the Phillies’ Big Three ranks among baseball’s best trios.

Trea Turner provided an update on his return from a left hamstring strain as he and the Phillies remain patient with the process.

Suárez continued his early season dominance, striking out 10 Texas Rangers hitters over seven innings, while Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm powered the Phillies’ offense to a 5-2 win.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Texas at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (3-0, 4.91 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Rangers have not yet named a starter.

They made history here. Now 50 years later, what are the Broad Street Bullies up to?

We caught up with 15 of them to see what life after hockey held. For many, it included staying in the area. It also included second (or third) careers after their days of pro hockey were over. From Bernie Parent to Bobby Clarke, catch up with this iconic bunch.

The later rounds of the NFL draft can be difficult to strike gold and find players with staying power. For Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Johnny Wilson, they’ll get the opportunity after the Eagles used a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, respectively, to draft them.

Trotter’s name comes with some expectation and nostalgia behind it, but will he be a good pick for the Eagles? He’ll get a chance to be one if he can beat out Nakobe Dean for a key role.

Wilson is a big-bodied receiver. Can the Eagles find a way to have him contribute, especially in the wake of DeVante Parker’s retirement? Based on the film, his special traits give him a chance.

The 76ers have the 16th pick in the NBA draft and likely will be in the market for a player who can help them on the margins, picking up defensive assignments and knocking down open shots while Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey serve as the engine on both ends of the floor.

One of the prospects who could fill this role is Ja’Kobe Walter, who enters the draft after one season at Baylor. Walter brings versatility as a 6-foot-5 sharpshooter and tough perimeter defender. But he believes his mind is what truly sets him apart. “The NBA is a tough road, 82 games. And you’ve just got to be mentally tough. So I just have been really training my mind this past month just to be ready for what’s ahead of me.”

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Jackie Spiegel, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Devin Jackson, Keith Pompey, Aaron Carter, Kerith Gabriel, Jeff Neiburg, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

Maria