What makes Ja’Kobe Walter an attractive draft prospect for the Sixers? His basketball mind.

At 6-foot-5 with a 6-10 wingspan, Ja’Kobe Walter is considered a long combo guard.

The Baylor freshman is an adequate perimeter defender blessed with the ability to close out quickly. He is also a sharpshooter who excels in catch-and-shoot opportunities.

But what’s his most NBA-ready qualification?

“My mind,” Walter said. “The NBA is a tough road, 82 games. And you just have to be mentally tough.

“So I have been really training my mind this past month just to be ready for what’s ahead of me. So I think that’s going to help me get into the game.”

The 19-year-old could be an intriguing option for the 76ers with the No. 16 pick in the June 26-27 NBA draft. Walter has drawn comparisons to New York Knicks guard and former Sixer Alec Burks for his three-and-D ability.

The 2024 Big 12 freshman of the year averaged 14.5 points and 1.1 steals while shooting 34.1% on three-pointers this past season. A ball-dominant player in high school, he had an opportunity to learn to play off the ball in his lone season at Baylor.

He’s grateful for the experience and realizes that would be his role for most NBA teams, including the Sixers. In Philly, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey get a bulk of the touches. The team is also looking to add a third maximum-salary player in free agency. As a result, Walter would be better suited shooting corner three-pointers and providing defense.

“A lot of people know me as a shooter,” he said. “So I think I can bring more space on the court [to the Sixers] with just me being on the court. They have to know where I am, because I can knock down the shots. …. And my defense [will fit in], because I’m competitive. If they need me to guard the best player, that’s what I’m going to do. So I think that’s how I can help.”

Walter’s performance supports that assertion.

Walter made a career-high five three-pointers on two occasions this past season. He hit 5 of 9 attempts from deep in a victory over Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 22, then knocked down 5 of 10 in a loss to Houston on Feb. 24. He made four three-pointers in six other games.

Walter had a career-high four steals in separate victories over Oregon State (Nov. 22) and Northwestern State (Dec. 2). In all, he recorded two or more steals 10 times.

However, Walter must become more physical, remain engaged, and improve his footwork in order to be a solid NBA defender. He’ll need to correct some of the defensive lapses and struggles he had against quicker opponents in college. Walter must also add muscle to his 197-pound frame and have quicker shooting mechanics.

Far from complacent, Walter shouldn’t have a problem improving his game.

“I have all of the confidence in myself,” he said. “I think I can be one of the best. Everybody knows my offensive game. I’ve been a great offensive player. And defensively, I’ve always been taught from my dad just to always lock in on the defensive end. Everyone doesn’t always like to play defense, and when you do play defense, that keeps you on the court.”