Burning questions | Sports Daily Newsletter

Now that Kyle Schwarber has given us an All-Star memory like no other, it’s time to look ahead to the second half of the Phillies season, which amounts to 66 games.

Even after injuries to Aaron Nola and Bryce Harper and the suspension of José Alvarado, the Phillies are in first place heading into tonight’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park (6:45, NBCSP).

This team is far from perfect, of course. Left field remains a question mark, as does the bullpen, and the team’s offense has been literally hit-or-miss. But the trade deadline is fast approaching and Dave Dombrowski can address those glaring needs. There are a few questions regarding this club, for sure.

Will the Phillies deal away top prospects? Who is the X factor for a long playoff run? Who has been the biggest boost — and bust — so far? Beat writers Scott Lauber and Lochlahn March answer those questions and more as the Phillies gear up for the second half.

Eagles training camp is just a few days away, with the defending champions set to report to the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday. Ten of the team’s 11 offensive starters from the Super Bowl are back for another season. That means there will be a battle for the starting job at right guard in training camp. As the Birds and their fans get ready to roll, Olivia Reiner sizes up the depth chart on offense entering camp.

Jalen Hurts, Super Bowl MVP, will come into camp as the NFL’s ninth-best quarterback, according to an ESPN poll of “experts.” Mike Sielski sinks his teeth into that idea.

On a sad note, Bryan Braman, a former Eagles linebacker who played on the Super Bowl LII champions, has died of cancer at age 38.

NHL free agency is all but wrapped up and training camp is about two months away, so it’s as good a time as any to focus on what the Flyers have. Jackie Spiegel offers an early look at how the team’s forwards could line up come opening night. How does a first line of Owen Tippett, Trevor Zegras, and Travis Konecny sound?

T.J. DiLeo approached 76ers coach Nick Nurse at the end of the season and expressed his interest in coaching the summer league team. Nurse gave his blessing. DiLeo, the son of former Sixers executive and coach Tony DiLeo and a former Temple guard, worked his way up from player-development intern to summer league head coach.

In the summer, he has learned, “every day is something new.” DiLeo was charged with keeping the front office happy, running Nurse’s offense, and working to develop his own identity as a coach. “It’s been really cool seeing the full picture of everything that you need to think about,” DiLeo said, “at such a small scale, compared to what it is during the season for Coach Nurse.”

Grayson McKeogh is a 6-foot-8, 285-pound offensive tackle at La Salle College High School who has committed to Notre Dame. That’s not too shabby for a guy who has played only 11 high school games at the position. In February 2024, Explorers head coach Brett Gordon and offensive line coach Mark Schmidt persuaded McKeogh to move to tackle. Before that he had played tight end and defensive back.

McKeogh wanted to pursue basketball, but the coaches told him he could reach the big time as a tackle. “They were right,” he says. “I love it.”

What you’re saying about nicknames

We asked you: What’s your favorite Philly athlete nickname and why? Among your responses:

A few of my favorites from the past: Wilt “the Stilt” Chamberlain, Billy “the Kangaroo Kid” Cunningham, Ron “the Polish Rifle” Jaworski, Charles “the Round Mound of Rebound” Barkley, Allen “the Answer” Iverson" — Jim V.

Hands down, Jose Mesa — “Joe Table” — John S.

So many fun nicknames including Chuck Bednarik Concrete Charlie, Wilt way back The Big Dipper and his Dipper Dunk, Greg Luzinski The Bull, Richie Ashburn Whitey and Putt Putt, the great Julius Erving, Dr. J. of course, Carlos Ruiz Chooch, Gary Matthews Sarge, Dave Schultz The Hammer. ... Two my favorites were Shady for LeSean McCoy and Jaws for Ron Jaworski. — Everett S.

Larry (Izzy) Goodenough — Pete N.

Bobby Boogaloo Watts, Philly-based middleweight contender in the 1970s. Beat Marvelous Marvin Hagler in a memorable fight at the Spectrum. — Joseph W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Mike Sielski, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Joe Santoliquito, and Ethan Kopelman.

