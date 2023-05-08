Sixers strike back | Sports Daily Newsletter

It took an incredible revival by James Harden, who had been in a slump since Game 1, as well as a gritty performance from a still-injured Joel Embiid, to pull out a Game 4 win in overtime against the persistent Celtics. The Sixers led for most of the game, but then refused to wilt when the Celtics overtook them in the fourth quarter to grab the lead.

Harden hit the crucial tying bucket. Then the Celtics again led in overtime.

With every Sixers fan on the edge of their seat in the Wells Fargo Center, willing the team to somehow prevail, Embiid found Harden as the final 20 seconds started to tick down. Harden again drained the crucial basket for the win by a single point.

Marcus Hayes believes that the resilient Sixers who won Game 4 can win it all.

Now that the series is tied, what’s next? We’ll see in Game 5, but at least the series is guaranteed to come back to Philly.

Doc Rivers texted James Harden a song for the first time. So the Sixers star decided to play it. “I just told my homies, ‘Let’s play the song.’” Harden listened to all seven minutes and went on to deliver the gospel, scoring 42 points and making the most important shots of the night. He also showed his softer side when he gave MSU mass shooting victim John Hao, his “good luck charm,” a signed pair of sneakers.

Next: The Sixers play the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at TD Garden in Game 5 with a chance to take a 3-2 lead.

It’s early May, barely six weeks into Taijuan Walker’s four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies. But Sunday was a big start for the big right-hander, whose dismal beginning to the season is a major reason why the starting rotation has been unexpectedly precarious. Every pitch thrown by Walker in the series finale against the Red Sox seemed to carry a little extra heft. So, he led with his best one — the aforementioned splitter — and held Boston to three hits in six innings of a 6-1 victory that busted the Phillies’ six-game losing streak.

Kyle Schwarber’s run atop the Phillies’ lineup ended after four games with a familiar face taking over the leadoff spot.

Next: After an off day Monday, the Phillies open a two-game home series against Toronto at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.64) will start against Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-2, 4.71).

The Flyers have been down in the dumps for three seasons now but that could all change Monday with some favorable bounces of the ping-pong balls.

The NHL draft lottery offers a legitimate chance for the Flyers to land a star, namely Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli. The Flyers enter Monday’s draw with a 6.5% chance at landing the No. 1 pick and a 13.2% shot at landing either No. 1 or No. 2.

Giana Han looks at the rules of the draft lottery and what you need to know ahead of Monday’s drawing.

The Union are still struggling to match their record-breaking season of last year, but their weekend game against the New York Red Bulls might have marked a turning point in terms of the team returning to a long-time characteristic of Jim Curtin squads, which is gritting out a result on almost sheer will.

Soccer writer Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down what worked for the squad on a night when goal creation from open play was nil.

