🌴 Springing into action | Sports Daily Newsletter

Spring training gets into full swing for the Phillies today with the team’s first full-squad workout in Clearwater, Fla. Nick Castellanos is in full swing already, picking up where he left off last season when he played all 162 games for the team.

Castellanos showed no signs of fatigue, batting .412 in the playoffs, which did not last long for the Phils. After the surprising exit against the Mets in the NL Division Series, manager Rob Thomson says he’ll pay more attention to giving veterans a breather from time to time to keep them fresher for the postseason.

Including Castellanos? “I don’t want to say that it is a goal for me to start 162 games” again this season, the right fielder said.

Castellanos, 33 next month, likes the Phillies' chances with a star-laden roster that went to the playoffs three years in a row and won the NL East last season. But he stopped short of making any predictions.

“We’ll find out if we are or we’re not [good enough],” Castellanos said. “Sure, I think we have a chance. We have a good team.”

The welt from the beer can is still fresh on Howie Roseman’s forehead, but the Eagles general manager is moving on from the Super Bowl victory parade. The Eagles have 19 pending free agents and it’s time to figure out which ones they can afford to re-sign given their limited salary-cap space. Zack Baun or Milton Williams? It’s not likely that the Birds can bring back both.

Of course, Roseman and Co. are also looking ahead to the NFL draft, and it’s never too early to predict who’ll be selected in April.

A final note from the Eagles' superb celebration on Friday: The team noticed Lansdale’s Ryan Quigley, a survivor of the New Orleans terror attack, along the parade route. The players instantly brought Quigley along and made him part of the Art Museum festivities.

John Tortorella and Mike Sullivan have made quite an NHL coaching combination through the years. Sullivan was at the head coach’s side when Tortorella directed the Lightning, Rangers, and Canucks. They are together again with the USA Hockey coaching staff in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but their roles have been reversed. Sullivan, the longtime Penguins coach, is the U.S. head coach and Tortorella is his assistant. The student has become the teacher.

The U.S. team earned a spot in the final, showing plenty of fight Saturday in a 3-1 victory against Canada.

Jared Butler made a great first impression on the Sixers after they acquired him from the Washington Wizards in a trade for Reggie Jackson. Butler has averaged 10 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in three games. The Sixers rewarded him by converting Butler’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal.

Worth a look

Late collapse: Temple’s poor defense down the stretch against Florida Atlantic handed the Owls their fourth straight loss. Expansion plans: According to the Sports Business Journal, Philadelphia is a “clear front-runner” for a WNBA team, but not next in line. Quakers in hunt: A winning weekend has Penn’s women in contention to make the Ivy League tournament. International debut: Jefferson University’s Julia Benneckenstein will play soccer for Liechtenstein in the UEFA women’s Nations League.

On this date

Feb. 17, 1968: High winds tore off part of the Spectrum’s roof during an Ice Capades performance, leaving a gaping hole. While the arena’s roof was repaired, the Sixers played their home games at the Convention Center. The Flyers had their home games moved to New York, Toronto, and Quebec City.

