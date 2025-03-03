🌴 Hope springs eternal | Sports Daily Newsletter

There are some good signs coming out of spring training, which should warm the hearts of Phillies fans on these blustery March days. Just remember not to get carried away.

Taijuan Walker, he of the 7.10 ERA last season and the $36 million remaining on his contract, is throwing much harder this spring. Walker averaged 92.9 mph with his four-seam fastball Sunday in his Grapefruit League debut after he struggled to get much past 90 mph last season. It’s a start.

“He looked comfortable, was attacking the zone,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “Looked like his old self. Not getting behind in counts. I just felt like he was making the pitches he wanted to make.”

Likewise, Gabriel Rincones Jr. is making a good impression in Clearwater. The minor league outfielder hit his third homer of the spring on Sunday.

The season is a long haul, though. Longtime Phillies fans will remember spring training legends who became just ordinary when they headed north. Scott Kingery comes to mind. For the old-timers, so does Ron “Palm Trees” Stone.

So enjoy the good spring training news and take it with a grain of salt. The Phillies are using this spring to experiment with their batting order, with the leadoff question among the hotter topics in their camp. Scott Lauber takes an in-depth look at just how important the batting order is.

Sixers rookie Justin Edwards picked up his first NBA dunk on Saturday night and chose a good victim to stand beneath him: Golden State’s Draymond Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year. “It doesn’t top a couple of my high school dunks,” said Edwards, a former star at Imhotep Charter. “But it’s up there. My first [dunk] in the NBA, so that might slip into one of the [top] spots.”

The Sixers will soldier on without Joel Embiid after the announcement Friday that the star center will miss the rest of the season. Teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. lamented the loss, saying the big man needs to “take care of himself. Get his mind right. Get his body right. We all know the talent that Joel is. I just want to see that guy. I just want to see him smiling, trolling, and just get back to normal. Because the NBA is not normal without him.”

With Embiid sidelined and a tough road to the playoffs ahead, is it time for the Sixers to tank? Here’s what the fans think.

Paul George has been plagued by injuries himself this season, but the veteran forward vows to press on.

There are more than 4,000 murals in Philadelphia, which is often referred to as the “Mural Capital of the World.” It turns out that Julius Erving played a part in the city’s cherished program. In 1989, the Anti-Graffiti Network approached Dr. J about posing for a mural and the retired Sixers star accepted. Since then Mural Arts Philadelphia has flourished. Matt Breen has the story.

The Flyers will host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (7 p.m., NBCSP) as they continue to make their push for the playoffs. They extended their point streak to five games Saturday with a 2-1 shootout victory on the road against the NHL’s top team, the Winnipeg Jets. Rookie Matvei Michkov described his winning goal in the shootout this way: “I picked up speed, faked the shot, closed my eyes, and scored.”

The NFL scouting combine wrapped up in Indianapolis and one winner appeared to be Jihaad Campbell, an Alabama linebacker who played at Timber Creek High in South Jersey. A scout for one NFC team told our Devin Jackson he would select Campbell inside the top 20 in the draft. On the Eagles front, Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen could be on the board when they select at the end of the draft’s first round.

On this date

March 3, 1983: Steve Carlton agreed to a four-year, $4.15 million contract with the Phillies, making him the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball. Carlton went 23-11 with the Phils in 1982, leading the National League in strikeouts, complete games, shutouts, and innings pitched. He won the Cy Young Award for the fourth time.

