Hazy days | Sports Daily Newsletter

On Tuesday night, the smoke was noticeable inside Citizens Bank Park, at least for Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh.

By Wednesday, it was too thick to play in, Major League Baseball decided. The league postponed the Phillies game against the Detroit Tigers, as well as one between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, amid unhealthy air quality conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires.

The game is now set for 6:05 p.m. Thursday, and when asked whether he expects that game to be played, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said, “From what we hear.”

Marsh joked about the apocalyptic-looking conditions, but he wasn’t alone in sharing his thoughts about the weather as several of his teammates offered their takes as well.

Advertisement

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓What are your thoughts on Lionel Messi agreeing to join Inter Miami? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Rhys Hoskins rejoined the Phillies this week after spending the initial phase of his recovery from knee surgery (and growing a beard) at home in California. The slugging first baseman faces a long road back, and if he has any chance of playing this season, it’s only if the Phillies make another long playoff run. “It’s a lofty goal to be there, but we have someone that’s done it before and we have really, really good care here,” Hoskins says. “I’m going to push until I can’t push anymore or they say not to.”

Next: The Phillies wrap their series against the Tigers at 6:05 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP) in a makeup of Wednesday’s postponement.

Sam Cassell shared tender moments with Tyrese Maxey. He added levity to a stressful existence for James Harden. And he served as a right-hand man for Doc Rivers. The former 76ers head coach called Cassell a “brilliant basketball mind,” but he also clearly was adept at building relationships and developing talent. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell writes about Cassell’s blend of experience and boisterous personality and everything the Sixers stand to lose now that he is going to the Boston Celtics.

There certainly were a lot of moving pieces in Tuesday’s Ivan Provorov trade, as three teams, six players, and three draft picks were involved. But was it a good deal for the Flyers?

After sifting through all the details, here’s how Giana Han would grade Danny Brière’s first trade as a general manager.

Major League Soccer’s wildest dreams came true Wednesday as Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player to have ever lived, announced he will be joining Inter Miami.

Here’s a look at what Messi brings to the league and what the Argentine superstar turned down elsewhere by choosing America.

The move sent shockwaves throughout the league, the sport, and the world. Jonathan Tannenwald talked to several Union players to get their reaction to the GOAT coming to America — and soon becoming an opponent.

Next: The Union take their nine-game unbeaten streak on the road this weekend as they visit San Jose on Saturday night (10:30, Apple TV).

Thanks in part to his tough, fearless, and cerebral playing style, former Illinois safety Sydney Brown impressed the Eagles enough to get drafted in the third round. It was the highest the team had taken a safety since Temple’s Jaiquawn Jarrett, a second-round pick in 2011.

Ryan Walters, his college defensive coordinator, thinks fans are going to love him.

Worth a look

An important voice: USWNT legend Briana Scurry is hosting a podcast series with Havertown’s Sinead Farrelly.

Pitch perfect: Before Aaron Nola’s near no-hitter last week, this Central Bucks West pitcher tossed a perfect game.

Scott’s side hustle: The Sixers play-by-play broadcaster will be on the call for preseason Seattle Seahawks games.

Going for gold: Meet decathlete Kyle Garland, who’s going for another NCAA title.

What you’re saying about the Provorov trade

We asked you: What do you think about the Ivan Provorov trade? Among your responses:

I was smitten with Provorov for a bit, but he never rose to his potential. And he’s a homophobe. Good riddance. — Tom O.

I think it’s a good deal but really don’t want to see him go. He’s a good player and person; he will definitely make any team better than he plays for. Maybe we can get him back [as] a free agent, we’ll see what happens down the line but it is a good deal. We do need it get some cap space — Jim C.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Sielski, Giana Han, Josh Tolentino, DeAntae Prince, and Kerith Gabriel.