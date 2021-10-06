Ben Simmons’ Philadelphia residence has hit the market, with the $3.1 million listing highlighting the “stunning panoramic views of City Hall.”

For all the amenities that Philadelphia has to offer, Simmons apparently decided that this city isn’t for him. Whatever sense of home he might have once felt was lost. Much like the basketball that awkwardly went to Matisse Thybulle, the keys to this condo are destined for someone else.

But for other sports figures, their time here means something more. It’s Bryce Harper wanting to stick it out with the Phillies, going as far as to implore the organization’s minor league system to improve. It’s CM Punk, the pro wrestler, recalling how fans who watched him come up through the industry made his time at a South Philly rec center memorable.

It’s Carli Lloyd, the World Cup champion from Delran, who will get to play in her farewell match in the area tonight at Subaru Park that she expects will be “really special.”

Those will be sights to see.

Early Birds

For the Eagles, it actually might not be a bad thing to be headed out on the road for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The booing at Lincoln Financial Field is getting louder, as fans made their voices heard in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles defense, after all, failed to force the Chiefs to punt and is facing questions with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

One bright spot for the 1-3 Eagles? The patchwork offensive line that was missing four starters held up well in the loss.

What’s next: As Nick Sirianni and the players address the media today, we’ll have to see what offensive lineman Lane Johnson’s status is.

Extra Innings

As the Phillies evaluate what went wrong with yet another season that ended short of the playoffs, one thing is clear to Harper. The young Phillies have to come up to the major league team and produce because “we can’t just keep going out and buying and buying and buying” free agents. With that in mind, Scott Lauber takes a closer look at four young Phillies — Alec Bohm, Matt Vierling, Mickey Moniak, and Bryson Stotts — and what they must do to become 2022 regulars.

The playoffs started Tuesday night and, for the 10th straight year, the Phillies aren’t part of the field. Will 2022 be any different?

What’s next: Phillies president Dave Dombrowski meets with the media today to discuss the season and what’s ahead in 2022.

Off the Dribble

First comes the trade demand and then comes … the selling of the home. The Simmons saga appears to be following that script after the 76ers point guard listed his place at the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Philadelphia for $3.1 million on Sunday. A source told The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey that Simmons is also discussing putting his house in Moorestown on the market. Simmons might leave a glaring hole at point guard if he moves on from Philly, but he’s creating some monstrous commissions for local real estate agents.

If Simmons moves on, the Sixers got a glimpse of what point guard would look like in their preseason opener from Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton. It left Doc Rivers looking for more.

What’s next: The preseason continues at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Raptors visit the Wells Fargo Center.

On the Fly

Just 10 days out from their season opener vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flyers have some work to do to get down to 23 players. On Tuesday, the team took the first big step in trimming down the roster, sending eight players to Lehigh Valley and one, Elliot Desnoyers, back to juniors. The roster currently sits at 42, but expect another series of cuts following the Flyers’ 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday night.

One player the Flyers won’t be sending anywhere is winger Joel Farabee. Last season, he became the second-youngest Flyer (Ever heard of Eric Lindros?) to lead the team in goals, but as Sam Carchidi writes, don’t be surprised if there are even bigger and better things to come from the 21-year-old.

What’s next: The Flyers are back in action Friday night, when they travel to take on the Washington Capitals (7 p.m.) in their final preseason tune-up ahead of their Oct. 15 opener.

Fleet Street

There are nostalgic goodbyes, full of good memories, like the game played to honor a women’s soccer legend. It’s a professional club soccer Philly farewell for Carli Lloyd, who is playing a non-international game for the first and last time in the area tonight when her club, Gotham FC, comes to Chester for this special occasion. Then there are the “Don’t go away mad, just go away” farewells, like the one the players of the Washington Spirit (Gotham FC’s opponents for the game) have declared to majority owner Steve Baldwin. In the wake of the reckoning of dealing with sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League, which has already seen commissioner Lisa Baird and chief counsel Lisa Levine resign, Spirit players now demand Baldwin sell the team.

Today’s games marks the first return to action for the NWSL after the bombshell revelations in the Athletic. Protests and demonstrations of support are expected at the matches, and we’ll bring you the latest news.

Worth a look

When CM Punk returns today to Philadelphia for AEW’s Dynamite at Temple’s Liacouras Center, it won’t just be a stop in another city. He’ll be just a few miles from the Murphy Recreation Center that helped take his career to the next level almost 20 years ago, Matt Breen writes.