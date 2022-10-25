The Phillies first popped the champagne three weeks ago after they wrapped up the National League’s sixth and final seed in the playoffs. The site? Minute Maid Park in Houston.

They’ll return to the scene of their first postseason celebration on Friday night with their sights set on one more party — a big one. It’s Phillies vs. Astros in Game 1 of the World Series, the perfect time to get in a few cheap shots on the Houston team:

But enough ancient history about frauds and cheaters. Winners of 106 games, these Astros are the real deal and are heavy favorites against the Fightin’ Phils, who have heard that line before. There will be five days of buildup for Game 1, and Scott Lauber gets us started with five story lines for this World Series.

Follow all of Inquirer.com’s World Series coverage here.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ You’re the manager for a day: Assuming Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suárez are ready, who starts Game 4 of the World Series for the Phillies and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Downingtown native Miles Teller has “always lived and died with the Phillies, dude. That’s always been the most important thing to me.” It has been, too, for who knows how many thousands in the ballpark for the Phillies’ victory in Game 5 of the NLCS, on street corners throughout the city and surrounding suburbs, in family rooms and corner pubs — those who had felt this joy before and, after a decade without it, hungered to feel it again.

Bryce Harper’s home run heroics on Sunday evoked a thunderous response at Citizens Bank Park and throughout the region. How would the Phillies’ players and brass describe it? Marcus Hayes asked them.

Next: The Phillies open the World Series in Houston at 8:03 p.m. Friday (Fox29).

The 76ers waived Charles Bassey after a logjam at center was created by the signing of Montrezl Harrell as a late offseason addition.

But it didn’t take him long to get back on his feet as overtures started to roll in from all over the league. He ended up speaking with 22 teams before joining the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way deal.

Bassey spoke with The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey about joining the Spurs and returning to San Antonio, where he attended high school after arriving in America from Lagos, Nigeria.

The Sixers started the season 0-3, but P.J. Tucker righted the ship by providing a veteran’s leadership.

The Sixers won! Normally, this wouldn’t be such an accomplishment in the regular season, but it’s the first time in four tries.

Perhaps the Sixers took some inspiration from another Philadelphia winning team sending players over to ring the bell and support the squad.

Next: After logging their first win of the season, the Sixers move on to face the Toronto Raptors on the road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

Sunday marked the return of former Flyer Oskar Lindblom to Philadelphia.

Lindblom, who became a fan favorite and an inspiration for his courageous battle with cancer during his time with the Flyers, faced off against his old teammates at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time as a member of the San Jose Sharks.

Giana Han talked with Lindblom and his surgeons about his long road back to the ice after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.

Next: The Flyers (4-2-0) are off until Thursday when they host the Florida Panthers (7 p.m., NBCSP).

If you look at whom the Eagles will play for the rest of the season, many of those teams’ offenses face question marks. Carson Wentz is out against the Eagles. On Monday it was indicated that Matt Ryan will be benched. Dak Prescott is coming back from injury. Kenny Pickett, whom the Eagles face on Sunday, is a rookie just getting the hang of starting. At a time when the Eagles are riding high, their upcoming opponents are still figuring things out. The Giants have been looking good, though!

Worth a look

Hoops great: The Philadelphia basketball community mourns the loss of longtime coach Dan Dougherty, 87.

Bright spot: Temple’s pass rush has made strides this season.

Trivia Tuesday

Who was the MVP when the Phillies won the National League Championship Series in 1980? First with the correct answer to sports.daily@inquirer.com will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Mike Schmidt

B) Manny Trillo

C) Steve Carlton

D) Pete Rose

What you’re saying about Phillies heroes

We asked you: Who was your NLCS hero and why? Among your responses:

For myself, this year was very reminiscent of both of the 1980 and 2008 championship teams and the ways in which they won it all where everyone contributed. We’ve had our share of great players but everyone seemed to make contributions on those World Series winning teams. I am focusing solely on the last two Phillies teams that won the World Series because I think that this team has the players and the manager to topple the Houston Astros with the support of our great fans. It is our entire roster and our coaching staff that will make this dream a reality. Go Phillies! — Jeffrey S.

It is very fitting that Bryce Harper is right in the middle of the team photo after their amazing win yesterday. He is my NLCS hero and has cemented himself in Philly baseball history. He kept the team positive all season, even after his fractured thumb. He was always optimistic and a true leader in the clubhouse. I waited for the Padres to put [Josh] Hader in and when they didn’t I felt in my bones that Bryce was going to make them pay. And pay they did. It was an amazing and fitting end to a game the Phillies deserved to win. Bring on the World Series! Bryce and the Phils are ready! — Kathy T.

I have been a [Rhys] Hoskins fan since I saw him play for Lakewood in Class A ball. He was the face of the Phillies before we signed Harper and I feel he still is!!! — Wayne S.

Harper. If we had him in ‘64, Chico Ruiz would not have mattered. — David U.

Rob Thomson. Never panicked. Seems to make all the right moves (or not) at the right times. — Tom O.

Nah, Sorry guys; ya can’t pick a hero here. This was a full-team effort, from the top of the payroll hierarchy and the Phront Office all the way down to Allentown, which is just SO appropriate for a Philly vibe! Not only did they all excel, but had any one of them NOT done so, the Phils wouldn’t be in this position today. As is often said, there is no “I” in “team.” But this year in Philly, it should probably be spelled “tweam,” since there sure was a “WE” in it this season! — Marty M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Jensen, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, Mike Sielski, Marcus Hayes, Giana Han, Ed Barkowitz, Emily Bloch, Andrea Canales and Cayden Steele.