The love for James Harden has been at a fever pitch since Feb. 10, when he arrived in Philly as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets. That affection was palpable as Harden took the court at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this season.

Harden received cheers in pregame warmups, during the game, and after the Sixers’ 123-108 win over the Knicks. He has provided everything the Sixers and their fans could have asked for, coaching up young teammates, cheering up Joel Embiid, and chasing history.

As The Inquirer’s David Murphy noted, this is the sweet spot. The Sixers are in the place everybody wants to be, playing impressive ball and looking like their best days are yet to come. The city has seized the spotlight.

Early Birds

The Eagles will be looking to shore up their defense via the draft and free agency, but they’ve already retained a key figure — Jonathan Gannon. He interviewed with several teams for head coaching positions, perhaps even came close to being hired, but will ultimately stay with the Eagles for at least this season. But quotes like, “We’re probably renting him,” which Roseman said at the NFL scouting combine, indicate Gannon’s respected enough that GM Howie Roseman doesn’t necessarily expect to have him for long. “

Now the focus is on building around Gannon’s scheme. Roseman knows the Eagles have to get a better pass rush going. And at linebacker, a position that the Eagles have traditionally avoided using high draft picks on, Roseman did acknowledge that in Gannon’s system, the Eagles have to find linebackers that fit.

Extra Innings

Preston Mattingly’s baseball career had stalled. A former first-round pick of the Dodgers, he was a .232 career hitter over six minor-league seasons and never climbed higher than single A. His famous father, former Yankees great Don Mattingly, encouraged him to get his college degree. Agreed, his son said, “but if I’m going to school, I’m going to play.” Baseball? No, basketball. That’s when Mattingly began his next chapter as a college basketball player in his mid-20s at Lamar University, a consequential stop in his journey to the Phillies.

Off the Dribble

The 76ers are undefeated since James Harden made his on-court debut, with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and two victories over the New York Knicks. Harden has been his typical self, producing 27.3 points, 12.3 assists, and 9.0 rebounds and inspiring teammates to play at a higher level.

Everything has been perfect for three games, but there are a few tests waiting on the horizon. That starts this weekend when the Sixers face the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Then they will play the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets on March 7 and 10, respectively. While coach Doc Rivers played down the stretch, this should serve as a solid barometer for the Sixers and help steel them for the remainder of the stretch run.

Next: The Sixers take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center as part of a tough four-game stretch (NBCSP).

On the Fly

The Flyers carried a lead into the third period Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. It did not last. The Minnesota Wild scored two goals in 25 seconds and nailed down a 5-4 victory.

“As soon as the adversity struck, we crumbled,” interim coach Mike Yeo said.

Fleet Street

It’s Uzbekistan! Yes, give yourself 1,000 points if you correctly guessed who will be the U.S. national women’s team’s opponent for their April friendly game at Subaru Park. If you didn’t guess Uzbekistan (and by the way, the team is undefeated against the U.S. women — three guesses why and the first two don’t count), let Jonathan Tannenwald explain why that particular team was invited.

Americans are also making waves abroad, and Tannenwald rounds up the action on TV, including Jesse Marsch’s coaching start in England at Leeds.

Inquirer cartoon

The Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe takes a look at baseball and its lockout, which has now cut into the MLB regular season, in his latest cartoon.

Worth a look

Lia Thomas speaks: The transgender Penn swimmer has largely avoided interviews throughout her high-profile season. She made an exception for Sports Illustrated. Ellie Rushing provides five takeaways from the interview.

Harcum College, a powerhouse JUCO in a CYO gym: Their coach tells Harcum’s players to stay in the moment, since this is likely to be the best team they ever play on.

A-10 thrill of victory and agony of defeat: In the Atlantic 10 tournament, two local women’s basketball teams, La Salle and St. Joseph’s, experienced opposite sporting emotions.

