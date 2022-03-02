The U.S. women’s soccer team is coming to the Philadelphia area in April, its first visit here since local fans helped set the program’s all-time attendance record for a stand-alone friendly in August 2019.

That record of 49,504 fans won’t be matched this time, because the April 12 game (a Tuesday night) will be at Subaru Park instead of Lincoln Financial Field. We also don’t know which team they’ll play yet, but that should be announced soon.

The game in Chester will be the U.S. women’s team’s eighth visit there, and its 16th all-time game in the Philadelphia area. The Americans’ first visit here was on Oct. 4, 1991, when they played China at the United German Hungarian club’s facilities in Oakford. They returned to the UGH venue in 1993, and later played at Hatboro-Horsham High (1996) and Upper Dublin High (1997).

The U.S. women have also played once in Bethlehem (May 10, 1998, vs. Iceland) and twice in Hershey (April 22, 1999, vs. China and June 23, 2000, vs. Trinidad & Tobago).

If it seems surreal to you that a national squad that’s now the most popular soccer team in America used to play at local high school and amateur club facilities, you aren’t alone. At least you know it’s been 25 years since then — long enough that all those new U.S. phenoms weren’t born yet.