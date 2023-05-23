Sixers coaching options | Sports Daily Newsletter

The 76ers may not have the greatest player options from which to choose in free agency, but their vacant coaching position has a number of viable candidates available right now. Of course, that also means the Sixers are competing against a number of other NBA teams as well for the top choices.

Who are they exactly, and how do they rank in the esteem of the Inquirer writers who have covered the team for so long?

All that information is right here, with the top five candidates assessed.

Not surprisingly, a number of them have experience with both James Harden, who hasn’t indicated if he’s staying with the team yet, and Sixers president of baseball operations Daryl Morey.

With the advantage of hindsight, aspects of Doc Rivers’ tenure as 76ers head coach become clearer. And for The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes, it has become especially obvious which players helped seal Rivers’ fate. The veteran coach has Ben Simmons and James Harden to thank for his firing, because one wouldn’t shoot and the other couldn’t. And the faults of both players were laid bare in the most important moment of the season, Hayes writes.

Next: The Sixers continue their search for a search, with urgency surrounding Nick Nurse heating up as he becomes the favorite of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phillies are hardly alone in having a fifth-starter problem. Everyone, it seems, is scrambling for pitching. It’s always the case but even more extreme in 2023, when injuries and ERAs are on the rise. And that explains why multiple teams reportedly put in a waiver claim last week for a 31-year-old right-hander with a 6.54 career ERA and one major league appearance since 2020 who was pitching in Taiwan last year. The Phillies considered themselves fortunate to land Dylan Covey. He was added to the active roster Tuesday, and will start a bullpen game against the Diamondbacks in what would’ve been Bailey Falter’s turn in the rotation had the lefty not dragged an 0-7 record and 5.13 ERA back to triple A last week. The Phillies hope he can buy them some time at least until a better option is available.

Against the Diamondbacks, the fifth inning was the problem for Zack Wheeler.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against Arizona at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). New Phillie Dylan Covey (0-0, 0.00) will start a bullpen game against Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.48).

There’s nothing harder to find in professional sports than a franchise quarterback. It’s a pursuit that all 32 NFL teams obsess over. The Eagles, though, are convinced that for the second time in less than a decade, they’ve got their guy, and are willing to pay a hefty price to keep him around for the long term. But after whiffing on Carson Wentz’s contract extension in 2019, why is the Eagles’ brain trust of owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman convinced that this time, in Jalen Hurts, they’ve got it right? What makes them believe Hurts is capable of living up to the massive expectations of his new megadeal, and delivering the city another Super Bowl title? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane pulls back the curtain on Hurts’ rapid ascent, and the questions the 24-year old faces as he moves forward in his career.

The NFL announced that teams can now designate an emergency quarterback who can be activated from the inactive list in case the two active quarterbacks are unable to participate. That situation should ring a bell because of the Eagles’ drubbing of the 49ers in the NFC championship game in which the pass rush knocked out Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. Citing the integrity of the game, the league made a move to prevent quarterback-less offenses.

The Eagles nearly set a single-season sacks record last season and hoped to use the draft to ensure that its pass rush would be fearsome for years to come. First-round pick Nolan Smith is part of that equation, and he became the latest to sign his rookie contract.

Next: The Eagles’ preseason opener was rescheduled to Aug. 12 when they visit the Baltimore Ravens.

Cutter Gauthier may be the youngest forward on Team USA at the ongoing World Championships, but it certainly hasn’t shown.

The 19-year-old Flyers prospect is having a stellar tournament, as he leads the United States and ranks second in the entire tournament with six goals through six games. Gauthier is also leading the tournament in shots on goal, further proof he possesses the shot-first mentality the Flyers covet.

Gauthier’s play in Tampere, Finland is a continuation of an impressive first post-draft year for the forward. Gauthier led Boston College in scoring this season as a freshman (16 goals, 37 points), and he will return to Chestnut Hill to continue his development next season. So far, so good for the Flyers.

