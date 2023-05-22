Easy life, Harden goes | Sports Daily Newsletter

Who wouldn’t want to play with the NBA’s MVP?

Well, apparently, a former MVP has had his fill.

Yes, it’s the saga of Harden and the will-he-stay-or-go drama. The Inquirer’s David Murphy has examined Harden’s statements of late and thinks The Beard seems disinclined to remain where he isn’t The Man.

In fact, Harden seems to consider this past season a sacrifice that didn’t pay off for him. Murphy assesses that with that attitude, Harden, despite his complementary skills to Joel Embiid, isn’t going to help the team when the Sixers most need it in the postseason and that everyone might be better off looking elsewhere.

After all, if Harden is seeking “basketball freedom” when freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose, that’s not a winning formula in the playoffs.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Is Harden done with Philly and if so, are the Sixers better off? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The great outdoors

The 76ers landed Daryl Morey after they hired Doc Rivers, which is uncommon, as front-office decision-makers typically like to hand pick their own coach. And because of that dynamic, many Sixers fans might be in the dark about what Morey wants in a head man or woman as he searches for Rivers’ replacements. With that in mind, The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell takes a look at Morey’s past hires in Houston, which included Rick Adelman, Kevin McHale and Mike D’Antoni.

Next: The Sixers continue their search for the franchise’s next coach after firing Doc Rivers, with Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Monty Williams and others in the running.

Bryson Stott’s first career pinch homer, a two-run shot into the front row of the right-field seats, propelled the Phillies over the Cubs, 2-1, in the series’ rubber match on Sunday at sold-out (again) Citizens Bank Park. But don’t be mistaken. Taijuan Walker’s 5⅓ clean innings were the most important thing that happened to the Phillies, maybe all weekend. The Phillies were thrilled to get 16 outs from Walker — on three days’ rest, no less — after failing to get out of the first inning in his last start. Whether that start was a blip or not, the Phillies need Walker, who signed a $72 million contract over the winter, to be more consistent.

Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman knew when he was asked to help Bryce Harper that he had a chance to help himself as well. And he did just that.

Next: The Phillies open a home series against Arizona at 6:40 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.06) will start against Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry (1-1, 5.00).

There’s nothing harder to find in professional sports than a franchise quarterback. It’s a pursuit that all 32 NFL teams obsess over. The Eagles, though, are convinced that for the second time in less than a decade, they’ve got their guy, and are willing to pay a hefty price to keep him around for the long term. But after whiffing on Carson Wentz’s contract extension in 2019, why is the Eagles’ brain trust of owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman convinced that this time, in Jalen Hurts, they’ve got it right? What makes them believe Hurts is capable of living up to the massive expectations of his new megadeal, and delivering the city another Super Bowl title? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane pulls back the curtain on Hurts’ rapid ascent, and the questions the 24-year old faces as he moves forward in his career.

The Union extended their MLS unbeaten run to five games with a 3-0 win over the New England Revolution Saturday night.

But the biggest bright spot for the Union might have been Dániel Gazdag, who after 12 games, finally got his first goal of the season from open play. It was only a matter of time for Gazdag, who scored 22 league goals last season, including 15 from open play. Gazdag scored two goals on the night, including another penalty, to bring his season total to six on the season.

The Union will hope this opens the floodgates for the high-scoring Hungarian.

On this date

1963, the NBA approved the Syracuse Nationals’ relocation to Philadelphia, via sale to Ike Richman and Irv Kosloff, who renamed the team the Philadelphia 76ers. The Philadelphia Warriors had decamped to the West Coast a year earlier.

