Taijuan Walker gets back on track, while Bryson Stott delivers pinch-homer in 2-1 win over Cubs

Taijuan Walker stood on the top step of the dugout and waited. He had put a runner on first base with one out in the sixth inning of a scoreless game Sunday, and Domínguez bailed him out.

It was worth at least a handshake.

Really, though, this was nothing. Not when you consider how hard the bullpen worked in most of Walker’s previous starts. So, the Phillies were thrilled to get 16 outs from Walker — on three days’ rest, no less — and hand over a scoreless game to the relievers.

Bryson Stott ended the stalemate in the seventh inning. His first career pinch-homer, a two-run shot into the front row of the right-field bleachers, propelled the Phillies over the Cubs, 2-1, in the series’ rubber match at sold-out (again) Citizens Bank Park.

But don’t be mistaken. Walker’s 5⅓ clean innings were the most important thing that happened to the Phillies, maybe all weekend.

Four days earlier, Walker got yanked with two out in the first inning after throwing 40 pitches to eight batters in San Francisco. He was unable to command his fastball, which enabled Giants hitters to sit on his signature splitter. It was his shortest start since July 18, 2021, with the Mets.

Walker said then that he suspected a mechanical glitch was at the root of his control problems. He characterized it as a “small fix.” He figured he would be better in his next start.

The Phillies didn’t give him much time to tinker. In need of a plan to fill the fifth spot in the rotation, they kicked the can down the road two days and had Walker start on three days’ rest for the first time in his career.

Walker responded well. He retired the side in order on 16 pitches in the first inning. He pounded the strike zone with his fastballs, a four-seamer and a sinker. He got outs with those pitches and the splitter.

There were blemishes. Walker issued three walks. But he gave up only two hits (both singles) and erased one baserunner on a pickoff throw to first base. J.T. Realmuto cut down another with a pickoff from behind the plate.

The Phillies thought Walker figured out his problems earlier this month when he posted back-to-back six-inning, walk-free starts against the Red Sox and Rockies. Then came the first-inning debacle against the Giants.

Perhaps that start in San Francisco was a blip.

Regardless, the Phillies need Walker to be more consistent. It’s one thing to have a fifth-starter problem. A lot of teams are mixing and matching. The Braves and Rays, two of the best teams in baseball, are trying to figure out the last spot in the rotation.

But the Phillies signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million to stabilize the middle of the rotation, which means they’re paying for more starts like this.

Kimbrel saves

Craig Kimbrel notched his 399th career save despite allowing a solo homer to Phillies-killing Christopher Morel and a two-out walk to Trey Mancini in the ninth inning.

With his next save, Kimbrel will become only the eighth pitcher to record 400, joining Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), Lee Smith (478), Francisco Rodriguez (437), John Franco (424), Billy Wagner (422), and Kenley Jansen (400).

Double trouble

Nick Castellanos ran the Phillies out of a potential run in the sixth inning when he got thrown out at third base with one out.

After lining a leadoff double against Steele, Castellanos tried to tag from second on Bryce Harper’s medium-depth fly to right field. Seiya Suzuki chucked a one-hopper to third base, easily nabbing Castellanos.

It marked the Phillies’ 15th baserunning out, not including pickoffs or caught stealings. Four of those outs have come at third base.

Marsh sits out

Stuck in a 1-for-24 slump, center fielder Brandon Marsh wasn’t in the lineup against Steele. With the Phillies set to face another lefty starter Monday night, Marsh probably will remain on the bench for a second straight game, according to Thomson.

“He needs to get a little more back in the [strike] zone,” Thomson said. “That’s really what it is with him. When he gets tired, he gets out of the zone a little bit and tries to do too much.”

Marsh started 16 of the previous 18 games. And after a scorching April, he has struck out in 16 of 56 plate appearances in May.

Dalton Guthrie started in center field and recorded his first hit of the season, a two-out double in the fifth inning.

On deck

Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.06 ERA) will start the series opener Monday night against Diamondbacks lefty Tommy Henry (1-1, 5.00). The Phillies will face Arizona ace and Bishop Eustace grad Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.95) in the finale Wednesday.