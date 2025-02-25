Crossroads for Embiid? | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Sixers insist that the ailing Joel Embiid is not at the point at which they shut him down for the rest of their sorry season, but one has to wonder.

The star center appeared to tweak his troublesome left knee Saturday and had a tough time moving around in the loss to the Nets. The team ruled Embiid out for Monday’s game against the Bulls after he underwent more scans on the knee.

Embiid has appeared in only 19 of the team’s 57 games as he attempts to play through the pain. After meniscus surgery last season, he finally seemed to be coming back strong before a foot injury in December seemingly erased that progress. He looks like a shadow of his formerly dominant self, plagued by swelling after games. Embiid himself has mentioned that another surgery might be best.

“He did have some testing earlier today, which ruled him out of tonight’s game,” coach Nick Nurse said. “There’s still further testing going on even yet today and continuing tomorrow. So that’s kind of where we are.”

Based on the early results, does the team believe he could be done for the season? “Not at that point at all,” Nurse said. “Just again, we are playing and testing and trying to figure it out and go from there.”

The Sixers continued their free fall, dropping their eighth straight game in a 142-110 blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Outfield prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. turned some heads — including Phillies manager Rob Thomson’s — with a 391-foot, 107.1 mph home run over the right field wall on Sunday. “It was a missile,” Thomson said. “He’s a really impressive guy. Very strong, great body, hit the ball all over the place. Can hit it out of any part of the ballpark. Play solid defense. He’s a gamer. He plays every pitch.”

Now healthy after a torn ligament in his right thumb cost him much of his minor league season, Rincones feels like his strength has returned. And he’s picking up some pointers from Kyle Schwarber.

Rain washed out the Phillies’ chance to get a good look at one of baseball’s young aces and their new-look lineup.

Ryan Poehling had suffered concussions before in his hockey career, but the latest one took a toll on him. The Flyers center was injured on a high hit by New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov on Jan. 16, and it took Poehling 11 games to return.

“Feel good,” Poehling says. “Having the [4 Nations Face-Off] break off, and, obviously, missing a month before that can feel a little slow getting back into it. But no, felt good on the ice, and still feeling great. So it’s good.”

The Tush Push is not only up for discussion with the NFL’s competition committee, but on Monday, league executive Troy Vincent told the Washington Post that there is a rules change proposal regarding it.

The Athletic reported that the Green Bay Packers proposed a ban, and competition committee member Sean McDermott later told reporters that to him the techniques used in Tush Push are “potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players.”

The Super Bowl champion Eagles were uninvited from their White House visit in 2018, but a league source confirmed Monday that the team will accept an invitation this time if the Eagles are invited.

The NFL scouting combine is in full swing in Indianapolis and several players from the Philadelphia area are looking to make a good impression, led by Penn State’s Abdul Carter. Devin Jackson has the rundown.

La Salle’s Fran Dunphy, the winningest coach in Big 5 history, is retiring at the end of the season. The Explorers took time to begin saying goodbye at a press conference on Monday.

“Overwhelmingly, I thank you for allowing me to do what I’ve done, for these years at La Salle,” Dunphy said, “but for those people that I’ve known all my life, thank you for letting me be your friend.”

What you’re saying about the NFL draft

We asked you: With the NFL scouting combine taking place this week, which position would you like to see the Eagles prioritize in the draft? Among your responses:

Of the top free agents that the Eagles have to try to sign, then who they lose, pick that position. — William S.

Since both Zack Baun and Oren Burks are unrestricted free agents and Nakobe Dean has had some significant injuries in his young career, I’d like to see the Eagles prioritize the linebacker position in this year’s draft. My second priority is tight end. Dallas Goedert is getting older and besides Grant Calcaterra none of the TEs on the Eagles roster has demonstrated that they can be a number 1 tight end. The Eagles should be able to get an immediate impact contributor in this year’s draft at either of these positions. — Larry R.

It’s going to be tough to crack this lineup this season regardless of what position except maybe place kicker. Elliott was unreliable for most of the year except come playoff time. Would try to make some trades with the “have-nots” for future high picks. Say our #2, #4 and #5 for someone’s #1 in 2027 and #3 in 2028. That tight end from Penn State looks like winner if he’s still around picking last in the first round. I think picking last in the first round is a really good thing. — Ron R.

I think the Eagles should be looking for offensive linemen with Johnson at 34 and Dickerson looking at possible surgery and Cam Jurgens having just had surgery. And also at defensive backfield with Slay at 34 and probably leaving. Going to be a tough battle to repeat. — Everett S.

D-line and Edge — As we probably won’t be able to resign all the potential free agents, we should focus on rebuilding these four key positions through the draft. It has also been said that this is a strong draft class for these positions, so a good player should still be available at #32. — Chip L.

Linebacker, as always, but they rarely do. — Richard V.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, EJ Smith, Gabriela Carroll, Devin Jackson, Jeff Neiburg, Isabella DiAmore, Aaron Carter, and Jackie Spiegel.

