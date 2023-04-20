Bring the brooms | Sports Daily Newsletter

Let’s take a walk down memory lane.

Last season, the Sixers clearly were the better team, but they couldn’t finish off the Toronto Raptors. Sure, they eventually won the series in six, but Joel Embiid suffered a concussion in that final game that ultimately derailed the Sixers’ postseason hopes as they were eliminated in the next round by the Miami Heat.

This year, the Sixers again are facing an overmatched team, the Brooklyn Nets, and have a 2-0 series lead. This year, they need to prove that they’ve gotten tougher this season, take care of business in Brooklyn, come home, and rest up for a series against Boston. Sure, devastating injuries can happen at any time, but the benefits of an extended break outweigh some possibilities, David Murphy writes.

The Eagles added depth at wide receiver Wednesday, as the team signed Olamide Zaccheaus, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Zaccheaus, who turns 26 this summer, is a local product, as he grew up in Magnolia and later played his high school ball at St Joe’s Prep. Primarily a slot receiver, Zaccheaus set career highs in receptions with 40 and yards with 533 last season with Atlanta. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Phillies return home coming off a 4-3 road trip in Cincinnati and Chicago. They won two of three against the White Sox after a 5-2 win on Wednesday, with Trea Turner finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Phillies manager Rob Thomson is looking forward to getting back to Citizens Bank Park. “We get go home for some home cooking, to see our fans, get some energy, and look to win another series.”

Seranthony Domínguez hasn’t felt like himself early in the season. Now he’s ‘trying not to think too much’ as he works to get back on track.

Next: The Phillies return home for a four-game series against the Rockies, beginning at 6:40 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP+). Matt Strahm (1-1, 2.13) will start for the Phillies against Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner (0-2, 8.78).

Is this James Harden’s new normal? The 76ers star dealt with a hamstring injury that affected his ability to drive to the bucket and shoot from deep. Well, his shooting has returned, with his stroke and lift looking more dynamic. But the issues at the rim? Those are more pronounced than ever, especially in his team’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. But the Sixers have faith that change is coming.

Next: The Sixers take the court against the Brooklyn Nets for Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday (7:30 p.m., TNT).

It’s no secret the Flyers are in a bad way and that things might get worse before they get better.

That could all change with a little luck on May 8, the night of the NHL draft lottery, though. In a draft with four prospects widely tipped as future stars, including a generational prospect in Connor Bedard, the Flyers’ rebuild could be accelerated with a couple of good bounces of the ping-pong balls.

For a team that doesn’t get too many chances to land a bona fide star, May 8 could be the most important day for the franchise in at least three years.

In a surprise announcement late Wednesday, the soccer federations of Mexico and the United States announced a joint bid for the women’s World Cup in 2027. Philadelphia, which successfully won its bid to be a host city in the men’s World Cup in 2024, could be one of the top cities under consideration.

The United States women’s national team also will be a top contender for the title. The USWNT has won the tournament four times and is the twice-defending World Cup champion ahead of this summer’s tournament in New Zealand and Australia.

What you’re saying about Hurts winning the Super Bowl

We asked: Do you think the Jalen Hurts-led Birds can win a Super Bowl, and, if so, how long will it take? Among your responses:

Yo, Iggles can win the Super Bowl next year as long as Jalen Hurts protects the ball while scrambling and doesn’t fumble to give the other team a easy seven points! — Jay A.

The Birds can certainly win a Super Bowl or two with Jalen Hurts. The NFL is an offensive dominate league now, but the Birds will have to also shore up the defensive side of the ball as well. Health is always a concern and the Birds need more quality players on the offensive line as well, Kelce and Johnson aren’t getting any younger. As long as Hurts is protected, the sky is the limit. — Tom G.

Yes, I do. He is a fantastic quarterback and has all the tools to win. He will win multiple Super Bowls with Philly. Hopefully, he will win one this upcoming season. — Stiles B.

I think Jalen can definitely lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl, and I can see that happening in year 2 of his new contract. With the 12 draft picks the Eagles have next year and with the cap friendly contract Jalen has for the next couple of years, I can see Howie getting whatever pieces he needs to put another championship team together in the very near future! — Bill R.

I really believe the Eagles are ready to go back and will win the NFC Championship again the and then return to the Super Bowl. And this time win it hopefully against the same KC Chiefs. Some key members moved on, but some even more important ones opted to return at least for one more chance. The talent and motivation are there and maybe this time they can avoid some of the mistakes that left them just shy of winning the team’s second Super Bowl. It will indeed be a long tough season, but I remain optimistic that they have the players, the coaches, and the motivation to win it all. — Everett S.

