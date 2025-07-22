⚾ Past time | Sports Daily Newsletter

Figured you could use a little irony to get your morning started.

Feel free to view this as symbolism, juxtaposition, an amalgamation, whatever you want to call it, but what if I told you that the passing of time inside Citizens Bank Park, the moment in time where old now meets new, involves an actual clock?

The Longines clock that graced the outfield area has been replaced with digital sign for next summer’s MLB All-Star Game here in Philadelphia. The clock, which paid homage to the old Connie Mack Stadium, had been in the ballpark since it opened in 2004.

The whole thing is just a really cool story whipped up by Inquirer writer Matt Breen and my offering for you today. It’s all part of a massive summer next year, one that “we’re not ready for.”

Have a great Tuesday.

Kerith Gabriel

John Middleton will tell anyone who asks: he loved watching Dick Allen play baseball. Allen was among a number of other topics the Phillies owner discussed with Inquirer writer Scott Lauber on Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball show.

Speaking of digest, the Phillies chewed up the Red Sox last night, earning a wild walk-off win in extra innings on a catcher’s interference, of all things.

Next: The Phillies will host the Red Sox again tonight inside Citizens Bank Park (6:45 p.m., TBS, NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA) is slated to start against Red Sox righty Richard Fitts (1-3, 4.28).

Eagles newcomer Andrew Mukuba was the last rookie who hadn’t yet signed his contract. He got his wish on Monday after being the final member of the Eagles’ 10 draft selections to sign his deal.

With the business out of the way, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety can focus on the start of training camp The official first practice is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Union phenom Cavan Sullivan is getting set to embark on a pretty cool end to July. This week, Sullivan will spend two weeks training with the under-23 team for English Premier League giants Manchester City, Sullivan’s future primary employer after the Union brokered the then 14-year-old to the club for $5 million, the highest fee for a homegrown player in league history.

Despite being gone, Sullivan is only expected to miss being on the gameday roster for the Union’s game this Saturday against Colorado, as they look to regain the top spot in the Eastern Conference after losing it to FC Cincinnati.

Here’s more on Sullivan’s travel plans and what’s in store for the Union.

In addition to leading the Flyers, new head coach Rick Tocchet will do much of the same, in an assistant role for Team Canada ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“It’s quite an honour to represent my country, Canada, as an assistant coach. I am truly thankful for the opportunity,” Tocchet told The Inquirer via text after it was announced on Monday.

Worth a look

Pretty cool … I guess: Union forward Tai Baribo is excited to take part in MLS’ All-Star Game on Wednesday. Under pressure: The ownership group of the Washington Commanders, which includes Sixers part-owner Josh Harris, has a hard decision on their hands. Going for a ride: Check out the Flyers player who just rode his bike, city to Shore.

On this date

July 22, 1936: Phillies outfielder Johnny Moore belted three consecutive home runs in his at-bats. It would aid a 16-4 annihilation of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧠 Trivia time

Joe Douglas is making his return to the Eagles front office as a special assistant to general manager Howie Roseman. But do you know what his role was during his first go-around with the team?

A) Director of Player Personnel

B) Defensive coordinator

C) Director of scouting

D) Strength and conditioning coach

What you’re saying about upcoming events

We asked: What event are you most looking forward to in 2026?

The MLB All-Star Game. I went in 1996 as a 17-year-old and I can’t wait to go again. That will be a special few weeks in Philadelphia. — Dan D.

My 86th birthday at Citizens Bank Park! — Ronald R.

It will be an exciting year for Philadelphia while celebrating America’s 250th birthday with many exciting sporting events included. I think the All-Star Game in July will be special, especially if a number of Phillies make it. But I mostly look forward to a possible Eagles-Chiefs rematch to start off the New Year. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Breen, Kerith Gabriel, Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jackie Spiegel, and Evgenia Anastasakos.

Here's hoping your Tuesday now feels well-informed.