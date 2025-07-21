Next summer’s All-Star Game has cost Citizens Bank Park a piece of its charm

Time’s up for the clock at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies parted ways last week with another signature piece of their 21-year-old ballpark as they removed the analog clock, which paid homage to Connie Mack Stadium, in order to install an advertisement for next year’s All-Star Game. The game’s logo also includes the symbol of the credit card company sponsoring the event.

The clock above Ashburn Alley has been a part of the ballpark since it opened in 2004, adding a bit of charm as it was inspired by the clock atop the right-field scoreboard at Connie Mack Stadium. That clock, too, was an ad as it was sponsored by watch company Longines.

Citizens Bank Park has seen an increased number of ads in recent seasons, which former executive vice president Dave Buck said last year was a way to combat an increase in the team’s payroll.

Michael Harris, the team’s vice president of marketing and government affairs, said the team needed a “high-profile location” for next year’s All-Star Game logo and the space occupied by the clock provided the best combination of visibility and impact.

“You know what? Probably never,” John Middleton said when asked if he would catch himself looking for the displaced clock. “I still have a watch, and I’ve got my cell phone. That’s probably what I look at most of the time.”

The clock was a rare space free of advertising as a fan could see nearly 50 advertisements on Sunday while watching the game from behind home plate.

The clock was once a vehicle for advertising but was ad-free this season, which may have made it an easy casualty when the Phillies needed to find a place for the All-Star logo. The logo is bookended by two large advertisements. It is hard to find real estate in Citizens Bank Park that has not yet been sold.

The Phils replaced their traditional out-of-town scoreboard last season with a digital board that is mostly used for ads. They added increased digital advertising this season behind home plate, the 152-foot wide Phanvision installed in 2023 often shows seven ads at once, and the Phillies became the latest team last season to add a sponsorship patch to their uniforms.

The construction of Citizens Bank Park was inspired by Connie Mack Stadium, as former president David Montgomery used the old ballpark at 21st and Lehigh for inspiration. The high light posts, red bricks, rooftop bleachers, and analog clock were nods to the team’s former home. And now one of them is an ad.

“We haven’t yet determined what will be installed in that location after the All-Star Game,” Harris said. “When the time comes, we’ll carefully evaluate what makes the most sense and assess options that best align with the ballpark’s evolving character.

“In the meantime, the All-Star logo will be front and center to serve as a daily reminder of all the excitement building toward next summer. It’s a celebration of what’s to come.”