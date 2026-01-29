🏀 Cover material | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sure, the Sixers are barely past the .500 mark.

Yes, it’s still a dice roll if Joel Embiid’s knees will hold up on any given night or if Paul George will consistently rip off the warmups. But let’s remove our collective Negadelphian tendencies for one second, and you’ll find a team that’s been pretty fun to watch underneath, with a pair of stars not named Embiid or George receiving national attention.

Advertisement

Any hoophead will tell you that the cover of SLAM Magazine is the holy grail, and in their latest issue, the magazine features both Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe in the Sixers’ signature throwback black uniforms.

As my 9-year-old would say, the SLAM cover and the distinction “is tough.”

It headlines a strong year for both players, with Maxey named a starter for the NBA’s All-Star game while Edgecombe is lauded as one of the league’s top rookies, averaging 15.4 points and a fan favorite of the prime minister of the Bahamas.

Oh, and not discounting Embiid and George, let’s remember the two got together on Tuesday, combining for 61 points in a win over the Bucks. Now, they all collectively look to run it back inside Xfinity Mobile Arena against Sacramento tonight (7 p.m., NBCSP).

As for today, expect sunny skies, but we’re still in a tundra across the region, with temperatures not expected to leave the teens — again.

What was that about the Bahamas? Sheesh.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Do you agree there’s an upside with the Sixers? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Otto Kemp is hoping for a healthier 2026 with the Phillies. He underwent two procedures this winter to address injuries he’d been grinding through last year: a bone fragment removed from his left knee and what he described as a “shoulder cleanup.”

Kemp had been playing with the bone fragment since June, but only missed a single game.

“He’s just so tough. He really is,” said manager Rob Thomson. “He’s just one of those guys that can put all that pain and little dings behind them, and forget about it, and go out and play..”

Kemp expects to be fully ready for spring training. The Phillies’ first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 16 in Clearwater, Fla.

And it figures to be a big spring training for the 26-year-old.

What we’re...

⚽ Sharing: The eight area organizations that shelled out big bucks to support World Cup soccer this summer.

👏🏾 Applauding: Jared McCain’s breakout game and the resurgence that could coincide.

🏈 Introducing: Philly’s next NFL Draft hopeful, USC linebacker and Neumann-Goretti alum Eric Gentry.

‼️ Watching: Gritty and the mayhem he caused visiting the Inquirer office earlier this month.

Win or lose, we’re sure it felt good for Flyers fans to see goalie Dan Vladǎr between the pipes against the Columbus Blue Jackets last night.

After missing the last six games due to a lower-body injury, Vladǎr made 26 saves in a 5-3 loss in his 29th start, which matched a career-high.

“He’s been very consistent for us, and a really competitive guy, and he adds a lot to our locker,” said Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said, ... [he] likes to be involved with the players with instructions, even just being positive with the guys. So he’s going to add a lot to our room, especially on the ice and off the ice.”

Flyers writer Jackie Spiegel has more on what having Vladǎr back means going forward.

Union manager Bradley Carnell offered a good deal of insight into the team’s current state as they ramp up preseason training in Marbella, Spain. During his weekly press conference, Carnell exuded calm as he explained a number of issues that still need clarity before the season gets going in a few weeks.

It was like watching a mallard hover gracefully on water, unable to see its feet flapping feverishly below the surface. Currently, the Union is trying to get players up to speed both defensively and on offense, the latter of which finds newcomer Ezekiel Alladoh looking to build chemistry with potential fellow strike partner Bruno Damiani up top.

Ahead of another preseason game scheduled for later this morning, when they play an extended match against Montenegro’s FK Buducnost, Inquirer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald examines what the Union are still looking to perfect.

In less than three weeks, Phillies pitchers and catchers will hold their first spring-training workout. It’s a good time to sit down with manager Rob Thomson, who discussed the roster in the aftermath of not signing Bo Bichette, the potential impact of rookies Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter, the value of J.T. Realmuto, and, perhaps most importantly, if he thinks the Phillies are better now than at the end of last season. Watch here.

On this date

Jan. 29, 2023: The Eagles were headed to Super Bowl LIX following a 31-7 dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Standings, stats, and more

Looking for a deeper breakdown of last night’s Flyers game? Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

“In Bill Belichick’s hour of disappointment and shame, Philly can savor revenge...Why should Belichick, a proven and penalized two-time cheater, be treated any better than other scofflaw? He might not be Pete Rose, but he ain’t Bill Walsh, either.” — The latest from Hayes diving into the former Patriots head coach’s first ballot Hall of Fame snub.

What you’re saying about the WNBA

We asked: What are your thoughts on an WNBA team in Philly?

Absolutely, Philadelphia should have a WNBA team. Philadelphia is a basketball city with a far richer basketball history and heritage than almost any other city in the U.S. Right now, there are no Philly-area schools in the top 25 women’s college rankings. I think the presence of a WNBA team might even help some of Philly’s Big 5 women’s teams become UConn- or South Carolina-level powerhouses. Maybe coach [Dawn] Staley would retire and be the first Philly coach. — Everett S.

I think it’s great, especially for young women. It’s long overdue. — Tom G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Gabriela Carroll, Kerith Gabriel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Devin Jackson, Vaughn Johnson, and Scott Lauber.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s Thursday. Stay warm, be safe, and we’ll be back tomorrow to get you ready for the weekend. — Kerith