Sports really should take a lead in helping create change after the Texas school shooting Tuesday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr generated plenty of attention for his emotional pregame show of frustration about the lack of gun control and reform. But then the NBA playoffs went ahead with the Warriors game being played in Dallas.

Marcus Hayes explores this dynamic with his column, saying that the sports world could spur action with a shutdown that would send a major message to lawmakers, but it’s not going to happen.

“The coaches show outrage. The players adore their guns. But the owners are far, far worse. They actively support the lawmakers who make sure access to weaponry remains easy and lucrative,” Hayes wrote.

How James Bradberry fits on the Eagles

The Eagles’ signing of cornerback James Bradberry gives them a versatile asset on defense who could fit in well in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s zone-heavy scheme. The scheme is one of the main reasons Bradberry chose to join the team. And as the film shows, Bradberry does many things well.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are losing top talent evaluator Andy Weidl to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are hiring him as an assistant GM.

No regrets for Girardi

A day after watching his bullpen blow another late lead, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he didn’t have any regrets over his handling of his relievers. He stuck with Nick Nelson over closer Corey Knebel, who had pitched the last two games. “... You win over the long haul. You don’t win in 40 games,” Girardi said. “You win over 162 games, and the way you win is by keeping people healthy. Because people aren’t replaceable. Certain people aren’t replaceable.” Knebel said he understands Girardi’s rule and insists “we’re on the same page.”

The Phillies’ bullpen follies are a big reason for their playoff drought and keeping a prime Bryce Harper from doing his thing in the postseason.

There was more misery for the Phillies on Wednesday night in Atlanta, but their defense was the culprit this time in an 8-4 loss to the Braves.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Atlanta at 7:20 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.96 ERA) will be opposed by Braves right-hander Kyle Wright (4-2, 2.49).

Embiid lands in second once again

Joel Embiid landed in second in the MVP race behind the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, so, predictably, he was rated as second-team All-NBA because of the positional designations that define the league’s yearly honor. Jokic was center on the first team and was joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Devin Booker.

But that selection did create a little controversy. For many, if Embiid was the second-best player in the NBA’s regular season, he should not be rated behind five players. The case was made that All-NBA should be made into a positionless honor that is simply bestowed upon the NBA’s 15 best players.

Nobody does longevity like Lou

Since the Flyers debuted in 1968-69, the team has gone through 22 head coaches, seen more than 550 players don the Orange and Black, won two Stanley Cups, and even switched arenas from the Spectrum to the Wells Fargo Center.

The only person to have experienced it all as a member of the organization? Lou Nolan. Giana Han caught up with the Flyers’ famous public address announcer following his 50th season in the booth to listen to some of his best stories from over the years and to find out how he views the future of the organization.

Fleet Street

A Penn State alum who once played a few precious practice sessions with Carli Lloyd is one of the top National Women’s Soccer League rookies this season. It’s a banner year for women’s soccer in general, with a new collective bargaining agreement not only for the NWSL, but also for the U.S. women’s national team.

Jonathan Tannenwald offers an exclusive look at the journey of Samantha Coffey, including how her club career may generate national team chances.

Worth a look

Happy trails: Sports journalism legend Ray Didinger is retiring after 53 years, and while he has one final radio show left, he took some time to revisit his storied career.

Responding to Nick Saban: Imhotep edge rusher Enai White is a major part of Texas A&M’s No. 1 recruiting class that drew the ire of Alabama’s Nick Saban, who also had recruited White. White responds to Saban’s claims that Texas A&M “bought every player” and says, “None of that stuff is true.”

What you’re saying about Claude Giroux

Without a Cup, Giroux is Hall of Fame worthy and will get in later on in his life but with a Cup he is first ballot. — Peter G.

After reading the column, I immediately thought of Dan Marino who excelled as an elite player amassing impressive stats over a lengthy career without ever raising the Lombardi trophy. Giroux still is likely to remain a productive player for several more seasons and his numbers at the end of his career have a good chance at mirroring another non-Cup winning Hall of Famer and brief Flyer, Adam Oates. Even without a cup on his resumé, another three or four seasons of play on top of what he has accomplished to date will make him a strong candidate for the Hall in my opinion. — C.R. M.

I think Claude Giroux when he was with the Flyers was always a good player on a not always good team. Saying that, it many times made him look like a great player. I just think he didn’t always bring his A game, part of that being the ‘C’ weighed too heavy on him. I’m not sure he’s a Hockey Hall of Fame player. Definitely a Flyers Hall of Fame Player. — Lisa W.

I don’t think Giroux has been enough of a difference maker throughout his career. As a very young Flyer he scored some important goals in the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2010 and 2012. Yet since he was named captain of the Flyers, the team never got beyond the second round of the playoffs and missed them entirely a number of times. He also pales in comparison to other Flyers captains when it comes to leadership and playing to win. I’ve seen guys like Kevin Dineen, Keith Primeau, Eric Lindros and Derian Hatcher all lead their respective Flyers teams with much more obvious passion and fire on the ice. Giroux never seemed to score the important goals when the team’s back was against the wall. He never seemed to come through in the clutch like so many other winning Hall Of Fame captains in the NHL have done. His time as a Flyers captain will always be defined ultimately by the teams mediocre results during those years. Some say he never had the teammates to help him out, but great players elevate other players. Remember Jaromir Jagr and how he elevated the play of both Giroux and Scott Hartnell as linemates? That’s what a hall of famer does. That was also, incidentally, the last year the Flyers were fun to watch. Since then Claude Giroux was named captain and the Flyers never again really impressed anyone. — Mike T.

