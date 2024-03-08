Wise Owl | Sports Daily Newsletter

As we move fully into the basketball madness of March, it’s worth examining the turnaround at Temple. Diane Richardson has coached the Owls to a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season title. They are three wins away from the NCAA Tournament.

Few people expected the Owls to be in this position after they finished 11-18 in her first season on North Broad Street. It starts with the remarkable coaching style of Richardson, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in performance psychology and says, “I’m not an X’s and O’s person, but I can motivate you to do things you’ve never done before.”

She is much more than a basketball coach to her players, as one assistant coach says. Truth is, Richardson has had a fruitful, successful life even without hoops. “I’m retirement age,” Richardson says. “I could be home drinking lemonade on my porch.” And yet she is coaching, and quite well. Jeff Neiburg tells her story.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

As NFL free agency gets going next week, here’s a look at 10 defensive players on the Eagles’ shopping list who could fit. We saw the Denver Broncos part ways with safety Justin Simmons on Thursday, adding another former player who thrived under Vic Fangio to the market. Maybe there’s a reunion in store for the Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson? Linebacker and cornerback are other positions of need.

The 76ers are having a rough week. They have lost 14 of 20 games, and it appears that the last two stung a little more. On Tuesday, after a loss to the lowly Brooklyn Nets, Kelly Oubre Jr. said he felt like the franchise let the city down. Wednesday’s loss to the struggling Memphis Grizzlies had a similar vibe. And this came after a weekend that showed promise, as the Sixers defeated the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

The Inquirer’s David Murphy correctly characterized the sinking Sixers, who now — while likely temporary — have a makeshift backcourt to match their makeshift frontcourt, as Gina Mizell noted. Could this be rock bottom? It sure feels like it, Keith Pompey writes.

Next: The Sixers host the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

Well ahead of schedule, the “New Era of Orange,” as the Flyers branded themselves, has become an old-school playoff push. That’s what the Flyers have going on with Danny Briere, John Tortorella, and Keith Jones, as their rebuild continues to exceed expectations, Marcus Hayes writes. The rebuild is not the focus anymore.

How’s this for a convincing win? Missing four of their top defensemen, the Flyers still knocked off the Florida Panthers, 2-1, as Garnet Hathaway scored with 21.3 seconds left in regulation.

Next: The Flyers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. Saturday (NBCSP).

For an organization that has played atrocious defense for much of the last decade, Johan Rojas is a central figure in a renaissance of sorts in the field for the Phillies. Bryce Harper’s move to first base has certainly helped the Phillies’ defense. So has Brandon Marsh’s migration to left field, which moves Kyle Schwarber to his rightful place as the designated hitter. The improved defense could be a difference maker on the road to the postseason.

Aaron Nola made his third spring-training tune-up and worked 3⅔ innings in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla. Afterward, he said he backs Zack Wheeler to start on opening day.

Next: The Phillies will face the Houston Astros today at 1:05 p.m. in Clearwater, Fla. (NBCSP+).

Worth a look

What you’re saying about Jason Kelce memories

We asked you to share your favorite Jason Kelce memory with us. Among your responses:

He is the bona fide stallion of workhorses. Jason gave Philly many moments, among them, some notably spent as the center of the ”Tush Push.” But it is Jason dressed in Philly’s finest Mummers String Band garb, standing atop “Rocky’s” spot on the steps of the Art Museum, and addressing Philly Fans with his classic “down in the dirt” speech. His salty words captured the hearts and souls of the city, be they fans, friends, or foes. Even Rocky was humbled in this moment. — John B.

I have many Kelce memory moments as do all Eagle fans, but I think his retirement speech will go down as one of his finest moments. The things he said about what he no longer can do reminded me so much of the very surprising day on a road trip in San Diego in 1989 that our greatest-ever Phillie Mike Schmidt quit the game saying that he felt that he no longer was capable of playing at his best. We all will greatly miss Jason Kelce, but I salute him for having the wisdom to leave now while he is still physically sound and can now turn his attention to being there for his children as they grow up. — Everett S.

My favorite of Jason Kelce’s time as an Eagle, and I’m certain others would agree, is his speech at the Art Museum after the Super Bowl parade. It not only embodied who Jason is, but also it embodied who Eagle fans are. From the heart with passion and vulgarity. That embodies both. — Tom G.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Mike Sielski, Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, Scott Lauber, EJ Smith, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Kerith Gabriel, Mia Messina, and Brooke Ackerman.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That finishes off a busy week of Sports Daily action. Thanks for reading. See you on Monday. — Jim