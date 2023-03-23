Flying away | Sports Daily Newsletter

Our Mike Jensen summed up the Temple situation succinctly: What a mess.

No coach, and seemingly a new rotation player entering the transfer portal every day — the count is at six right now — this is the new college sports era, with NIL and instant transfer eligibility, is on full display.

That leaves quite the challenge for athletic director Arthur Johnson, who’s 10 days into his search for Aaron McKie’s replacement.

Jensen takes a look at several candidates and the situation at large as he surveys the landscape on North Broad.

Advertisement

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Who do you want to be the next Temple men’s basketball coach and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Inquirer is debuting a new podcast, Uncovering the Birds, with Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane. The first episode drops March 24; click this link for more information and to sign up for alerts ahead of each episode!

While the debate lingers about who the best quarterback in the 2023 class is, the Eagles have the luxury of sitting back and appreciating that they already have a franchise signal-caller in Jalen Hurts.

That is not to say that the Eagles aren’t doing their homework on this QB class. In fact, there’s a good chance the Eagles end up selecting a quarterback at some point during April’s draft. Devin Jackson looks at a couple candidates the Eagles could turn as a backup for Hurts.

Another day, another new player introduced at the NovaCare Complex. A day after the Eagles presented new corner Greedy Williams, it was linebacker Nicholas Morrow’s turn. Josh Tolentino was on hand to hear Morrow’s first words as an Eagle.

Taijuan Walker says he’s ready to give the Phillies some serious innings. But they’re probably going to need more than he can offer. It has been an eventful spring for the back of the Phillies rotation, and it showed no sign of evening out on Wednesday as Ranger Suárez had a scheduled bullpen session scuttled because of forearm inflammation. While manager Rob Thomson isn’t definitively ruling the lefty out for opening day, it’s much more of a possibility now than it was three days ago. Thomson said the team would shut Suárez down “for a couple of days” with the hope that he will be then be able to resume his progression toward regular season readiness.

Trea Turner enjoyed his World Baseball Classic and pledged his allegiance to playing again in 2026.

Next: Bailey Falter gets the start against the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP+).

Doc Rivers isn’t looking for attention. That much became clear when the Sixers coach was lauded for his recent string of positive changes and when Hall of Famer Julius Erving praised the job he’s done preparing his team all season, especially in this final stretch before the playoffs. “I try to stay away from it because I do what I do, you know what I’m saying?” Rivers said. “I love the job. I love what we’re doing, what we’re building.”

The Sixers picked up another win Wednesday night, but played the second half without Joel Embiid after the star left with calf tightness.

Next: The Sixers are back on the court Friday, when they play the Golden State Warriors on the road (10 p.m., NBCSP).

One of the biggest surprises of the USA’s 2022 World Cup roster was when Downingtown’s Zack Steffen wasn’t named to it after frequently serving as the No. 1 goalkeeper in qualifying.

The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald spoke with Steffen to get the full tale of how he’s battled back from that crushing blow to again be a contender for the 2026 roster.

The Flyers’ 6-3 over the Florida Panthers Tuesday was memorable in itself, but for 25 girls and women, the game was the backdrop to a night they might never forget.

Tuesday marked the inaugural “Next Shift” mentorship program, an initiative started by the Flyers to inspire future generations of women who want to work in hockey. Participants were partnered up with female mentors who work for the Flyers and got to shadow and learn about those women’s jobs. The significance of the night really resonated with 22-year-old Bucks County Community College student Grace Swider, who shadowed president and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment Valerie Camillo.

“Everyone says, ‘You have such big dreams,’” Swider said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I do. And I’m allowed to.’ I want to be the next Val.”

Read more about Swider’s and others’ experience here.

The NCAA men’s hockey tourney kicks off Thursday afternoon, and there are several reasons and names to watch for. Here’s why this tournament has an especially strong Philly flavor.

Next: The Flyers, who have points in three straight games, host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Worth a look

Dynamic duo: Roman Catholic stars will be a sight to see in the PIAA 6A boys’ basketball championship game.

The next step: Nine former Owls participated in Temple’s pro day.

Test your knowledge: How well do you know Maddy Siegrist and the Villanova women’s basketball team?

What you’re saying about Phillies stepping up

We asked: Who do you think will step up at the plate and in the clubhouse in Bryce Harper’s absence? Among your responses:

I believe Trea Turner can step up at the plate and help keep the Phillies in the race until Bryce returns, along with some help from Schwarber, Hoskins, Bohm and Realmuto. As for the clubhouse, the Phillies will have no problems during Bryce’s absence. Guys like Nola, Wheeler, Schwarber, Hoskins and Realmuto will take care of the clubhouse and maintain the grind it out mentality. I truly believe that they are like a “band of brothers” and they are a team of fully committed players who do the right thing and have a desire to do whatever it takes to win! — Bill R.

Trea Turner. His performance in the WBC was a preview of coming attractions. — Jack H.

All Phillies fans will be anxiously awaiting Harper’s return. He very strongly showed his leadership of this team during the NL Playoffs, and especially in that rainy Padres game when he quietly announced his intentions to end this game. He will continue to be greatly missed, but I think three players in particular will step up to take leadership of the team both on the field and on the bench. J.T. Realmuto although not a real rah rah guy seems to have a very quiet influence on the team and of course super respect from all. And of course Kyle Schwarber is a genuine rah rah guy loaded with leadership ability. I think he will as he did last year, be a real positive influence. And then finally there is the new guy Trea Turner who has been a world class player and leader both with the Nationals and the Dodgers who I am sure has already gained the respect of his new teammates. Also, not now, but in the years to come I think Bryson Stott will be a take charge guy. I think the team is in good hands and ready to take another run at the Braves and Mets for the top spot.

Stealing a quote from a former Philly celeb, “Often wrong, but never in doubt.” — Everett S.

I believe that the Phils’ bench will be superior to last year’s version. I believe Darick Hall (why not call him “The Big Bopper?”) is the logical fill-in for Harper’s power. If he does as well as he did last year, with the lineup surrounding him, he will be lethal. He is not Harper; no one is. If he has a solid experience, when Harper returns, he could still be of value and a pinch hitter and part-time first baseman.

In Turner, the Phils just bought themselves the next Philly idol. You can never have too many of those! Bohm shows signs that he is more than the Phils expected. Schwarber will strike out between homers. A key is how Castellanos recovers from whatever was ailing his bat. So far, he looks better this year. He isn’t swinging at pitches a foot out of the strike zone. The rest of the lineup can keep it together until Harper is ready to play. — Milton T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Jensen, Devin Jackson, Josh Tolentino, David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Olivia Reiner, Gustav Elvin, Jonathan Tannenwald, Isabella DiAmore, Cayden Steele, and Kerith Gabriel.