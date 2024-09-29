Seeking justice after hazing death | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Sunday.

It’s cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 69.

Advertisement

Seven years after the hazing death of Tim Piazza at Penn State in a case that drew national attention, his parents’ long battle for justice and reform will soon culminate in a Centre County courtroom. Our lead story covers the Piazzas’ push for change in Pennsylvania and across the country as they prepare to face the final sentencing of the people who took part in Tim’s hazing.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Tim Piazza went to a booze-fueled hazing party at Beta Theta Pi in February 2017 hoping to join the fraternity. Instead, he lost his life.

After their son’s devastating death, Jim and Evelyn Piazza found solace and support in other families who lost children to hazing. Together, they educate other students and parents about the dangers of hazing and press for reform in law enforcement and at colleges and universities.

And their efforts have reached Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed what could become the first federal anti-hazing law. It now moves to the Senate.

In Evelyn’s own words: “While it won’t help save our kids, in most instances, we think this kind of tool would have prevented our kids from going to the organizations that they did, and they would still be here.”

This Tuesday, the Piazza family will face the former president and vice president of Beta Theta Pi in court. They are the final two fraternity members to be sentenced for their part in that night.

Following Tim’s death, Penn State permanently banned the fraternity and restricted Greek life on campus, and says it still remains diligent in its response to hazing. The Piazzas, who settled their civil suit against the university, say they still wish the school was doing more to crack down.

Education reporter Susan Snyder has the story on the Piazzas’ extensive efforts to get justice for Tim.

Seventeen years ago, lawmakers decided that the Pennsylvania Turnpike would contribute to subsidizing state public transit and other transportation projects — even ones unrelated to America’s First Superhighway.

Today, that means the toll you pay also helps pay back loans and accumulated interest worth billions of dollars. It also means that drivers will continue paying the price as tolls continue to go up, and as the Keystone State struggles with a public transit system in financial distress.

Or as Turnpike Chief Financial Officer Richard Dreher puts it, “Customers are really on the hook” to eventually pay it all back.

As the turnpike crawls out from under the debt load, officials look to reducing operational expenses and working on alternative sources of revenue.

Ahead of the state Senate Transportation Committee’s next hearing on transit funding, reporter Tom Fitzgerald explains how we got here — and points to another funding crisis worth paying attention to.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

Philadelphia rocker Kurt Vile was reportedly spotted at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. He was escorting his daughters to see which songwriter and producer perform?

A) Sabrina Carpenter

B) Charli XCX

C) Billie Eilish

D) Taylor Swift

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This British bassist and songwriter (and former “Police” man) is a big fan of the Philadelphia Orchestra and hosted the One Fine Day fest at the Mann.

Hint: 🐝

GROUND SERMON

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Rita Therese Kehoe who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Vincent Van Gogh. His “Sunflowers,” on loan to London’s National Gallery from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, was targeted Friday by climate activists who tried to throw tomato soup on it. The painting was not damaged.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “All we got to do is treat each other right.”

👋🏽 I’m making it my goal to finish The House Across the Lake today. Up next: Intermezzo. Read anything good lately? Email me back with a recommendation or two. And as always, thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer.