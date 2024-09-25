Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s slime green Sweat Tour comes to the Wells Fargo Center

Three days after the autumn equinox, Brat Summer — or at least the tour celebrating it — finally arrived in Philadelphia.

The Sweat Tour, coheadlined by Australian pop star Troye Sivan and British songwriter and producer Charli XCX played to a packed Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

The 1 hour 50 minute show was a true coheadline partnership with no squabbling possible over who went on first or last. Instead, Troye and Charli took turns, weaving their two sets into one.

A shared minimalist postindustrial stage set included little more than giant video screens, three stories of scaffolding, and a catwalk leading to a square platform in the middle of the arena floor. This could be outfitted with an oversize bed should Sivan choose to take his shirt off and flirt with the Philly audience that he found to be “so sexy.”

Sivan opened the show with three of his own hits, before stepping aside for Charli XCX to make a grand entrance befitting a finally-blowing-up forward thinking pop star whose slime green Brat aesthetic became the — in her own words — “do whatever the f— we want” lifestyle credo of the season.

Hidden behind ceiling-high, four-sided lime-colored curtains that dropped to the floor with a bang, Charlie came on with three bangers of her own — “365 remix,” “360,” and “Von dutch” — propelling the evening into overdrive.

She then handed the keys back to Sivan, whose less edgy and more melodic songs went over equally well with the strobe lit audience made up mostly of women and gay men in their 20 and 30s, more of whom were dressed in black than the signature Brat green.

Here’s the set list for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Sept. 25, 2024.

A full review will be published Thursday.

Troye Sivan

“Got Me Started”

“What’s Tte Time Where You Are?”

“My My My!”

Charli XCX

“365 remix”

“360″

“Von dutch”

Troye Sivan

“In My Room”

“Dance to This”

“Rager teenager!”

Charli XCX

“Club classics”

“Unlock it (Lock It)”

“Sympathy is a knife”

“Guess”

Troye Sivan

“Bloom”

Charlie XCX

“Spring breakers”

“Girl, so confusing”

Troye Sivan

“One Of Your Girls”

Charli XCX

“Everything is romantic”

“Speed Drive”

“Apple”

Troye Sivan

“Silly”

“You”

“STUD”

Charli XCX

“365″

“Vroom Vroom”

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan

“1999″

Encore — Charli XCX

“Track 10″

“I Love It”

Encore — Troye Sivan

“Honey”

“Rush”

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan

“Talk talk”