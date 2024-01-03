Aaron J. Ladman, Drexel professor emeritus and longtime editor, has died at 98

Aaron J. Ladman, 98, of Chalfont, retired dean and professor emeritus of anatomy at Hahnemann and Drexel, longtime managing editor of the Anatomical Record, business owner, and veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, of congestive heart failure at his home.

Dr. Ladman fused his unending curiosity, tireless work ethic, and collegiality into a 63-year academic and research career that included professor of anatomy at Hahnemann University from 1981 to 1994, dean of Hahnemann’s School of Allied Health Professions from 1981 to 1986, and professor of anatomy and neurobiology at Drexel after it absorbed Hahnemann in 2002. He reduced his workload in 2008 but continued to teach and advise at Drexel and the University of Pennsylvania until retiring in 2015.

Before that, Dr. Ladman spent 17 years at the University of New Mexico as professor and founding chairman of the school’s Department of Anatomy. He worked for three years as associate professor of anatomy at the University of Tennessee, and earlier for a decade at Harvard University as a research fellow and associate professor of anatomy.

Much of his pioneering scrutiny focused on the biology of reproduction, the retina, cancer cells, and cancer cases in both smokers and nonsmokers. He published dozens of papers, led workshops for researchers and writers, and won career development awards from the Public Health Service.

Colleagues at the American Association for Anatomy said his legacy is “a testament to dedication, mentorship, and unwavering passion for the intricate study of the human form.” He donated his body for research to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. “It was his final wish to continue teaching,” his family said in a tribute.

Dr. Ladman’s enjoyment of writing, attention to detail, and ability to connect with others led to his appointment as managing editor of the Anatomical Record in 1968. For 30 years, he worked with writers, other editors, and readers to create a timely journal with an expanded editorial board and a growing roster of reviewers.

When he left the job in 1998, colleagues at the American Association for Anatomy created the A.J. Ladman Exemplary Service Award for distinguished work in the field of anatomy. In a recent tribute, Heather F. Smith, current editor of the Anatomical Record, called Dr. Ladman “an exemplary scholar, a proficient editor, and a kind man.”

He was also vice president for the American Association for Anatomy and active with the American Association for the Advancement of Science and other medical and editorial groups. He championed education and served as spokesman in several of Hahnemann’s student recruiting advertisements in the 1980s. “The health care industry is a dynamic and changing field with an open and expanding job market,” he said in a 1985 ad.

He served in Europe for two years during World War II and joined his wife, Pat Bergbauer, as an owner of the Goddard School in Blue Bell in 2002. “He wanted to educate people,” said his son Peter. “He wanted to know as much as he could, and he wanted other people to know as much as they could.”

The son of Russian immigrants, Aaron Julius Ladman was born July 3, 1925, in Jamaica, N.Y. His intellect shined even as a young man, and he graduated from high school at 16.

He attended Miami University in Ohio for a year, was drafted into the Army in 1944, and earned a bachelor’s degree from New York University in 1947. He attended graduate school at the University of Cincinnati and received his doctorate from the University of Indiana in 1952.

He married Barbara Powers in 1948, and they had daughter Susan and son Thomas. They divorced later.

He met Bergbauer at an editors conference, and she felt “an instant rapport.” They married in 1982, had son Peter, and lived in Philadelphia, Ambler, North Wales, and Chalfont.

Dr. Ladman was a lifelong dog lover who walked his pets four times a day for years. He and his wife liked to vacation in Ocean City and traverse the world on memorable cruises.

He embraced the culture and food of the American Southwest while living in New Mexico, and he kept a few bolo ties even after moving to Philadelphia. He played racquetball a lot, sang occasionally in a choir, and became a subscribing member of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

He could be direct and serious, but colleagues said “his gruff exterior belied a heart of gold, a blend of toughness tempered with kindness.” A niece noted his “intelligence, humility, and kindness” in a tribute.

His wife said: “He was warm and loving.”

In addition to his wife and children, Dr. Ladman is survived by two grandchildren and other relatives. His former wife, a brother, and a sister died earlier.

Services were held Dec. 5.

Donations in his name may be made to the Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund, 580 Virginia Dr., Suite 110, Fort Washington, Pa.