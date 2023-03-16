Albert L. DiGiacomo, chief detective, police captain, and college professor, has died at 73

Albert L. DiGiacomo, 73, of Phoenixville, retired chief detective for Chester County, former captain of the Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division, and professor of criminal justice at West Chester University, died Thursday, Feb. 23, of cancer at his home.

Capt. DiGiacomo launched his remarkable career with the Police Department as a patrol officer in Southwest Philadelphia in 1970. He ended it 29 years later, in 1999, as captain and commander of one of the city’s investigative field divisions.

He went on to serve as chief detective of Chester County for nine years, finally retiring in 2008. He told The Inquirer in 2001: “I truly believe that conducting major criminal investigations is one of the most fascinating and thrilling careers anyone can have.”

Energetic, personable, and articulate, he also taught criminal justice classes full-time at West Chester and other colleges beginning in 2009. “He always took a genuine interest in our students and helped many launch their criminal justice careers,” a college colleague said in an online tribute.

At first, Capt. DiGiacomo walked a beat and worked with German Shepherds in the Police Department’s K-9 unit. Then he spent time in the juvenile aid division, organized crime unit, internal affairs, and on other assignments.

He became a detective, made sergeant in 1982, lieutenant in 1986, and captain in 1991. Along the way, he earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Temple University in 1980, completed an 11-week training session at the FBI National Academy in 1996, and received a master’s degree in criminal justice from St. Joseph’s University in 2000.

Advertisement

He emphasized effective training and accountability when he took over the South Detectives in 1992, and his calm analytical manner and attention to detail helped him create popular policies, procedures, and operational techniques. “They were the golden years,” he told his brother Louis.

Indeed, fellow detectives rallied around him and called him “one of the most influential figures in the history of the city” and “a visionary.” They said “he set the gold standard” and “had a ‘never say never’ attitude.”

In Chester County, Capt. DiGiacomo and his 17 detectives handled high-profile cases involving murder, assault, embezzlement, and other crimes. He created fugitive task forces, expanded drug and cyber crime investigations, improved training, and modernized the computer forensics unit.

“I won’t compromise when it comes to our core values of integrity, competence and compassion,” he said in 2001.

He also served as Chester County’s representative to an antiterrorism advisory council after 9/11, was past president of the Delaware Valley Association of Police Officials, and established its annual Legion of Excellence Award for local officers. Later, he worked as a grant application consultant for the National Institute of Justice.

He spoke to his son’s Conestoga High School class on career day in 2004 and realized he enjoyed interacting with students. So he took a job at West Chester teaching criminal justice classes on terrorism, white-collar crime, and organized crime.

“Professor DiGiacomo made everything understandable,” a former student said in an online post.

Albert Louis DiGiacomo was born Oct. 1, 1949, grew up in West Philadelphia, and was inspired by the crime-fighting heroes he watched on TV. He graduated at 16 from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School and got a funeral director’s license in 1969 in case the family business needed a hand.

Protective by nature, he kept an eye on his three sisters and escorted one of them down the aisle at her wedding after their father died. They described him as “dependable, the voice of reason, deeply caring, disciplined, and highly intelligent.”

He married Michelle Pionkowski, and they had son Christopher, and lived in Berwyn. After a divorce, he married Susan Fields in 2008, and they lived in Phoenixville.

Capt. DiGiacomo ran four miles every other day for a while and enjoyed cars and the sun and surf in Avalon. He liked to cook, tell jokes and stories, and read Tom Clancy thrillers.

He and his son attended many Phillies and Eagles games, and nearly every Army-Navy football game for years. He loved golf and went with his son to the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion on Father’s Day. “The golf course was our sanctuary,” his son said.

“He was happy, always leading the laugh,” his wife said. “He was just so full of life.”

In addition to his wife, son, brother, sisters, and former wife, Capt. DiGiacomo is survived by two granddaughters and other relatives.

Services were Feb. 27.

Donations in his name may be made to the Delaware Valley Association of Professional Police Officials, c/o the Legion of Excellence Award, 1760 South Easton Road, Doylestown, Pa. 18901.