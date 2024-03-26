Alberta Marie Simms, retired staff supervisor, teacher’s aide, and tireless volunteer, has died at 77

Alberta Marie Simms, 77, of Philadelphia, retired staff supervisor and administrator at Lucent Technologies Inc., teacher’s aide in the School District of Philadelphia, tireless volunteer, and craftswoman, died Sunday, March 10, of cancer at her home.

Creative and energetic, friendly and organized, Ms. Simms connected with people easily and forged lifelong relationships that sustained both her and those she touched. She helped raise her siblings while her mother worked nights, reared two children of her own as a single parent, found rewarding work that provided for her family, and helped countless others through her volunteer efforts.

“She brought joy wherever she interacted with people,” a friend said in a tribute.

Ms. Simms volunteered for decades at Salem Baptist Church and for the Praise is the Cure breast cancer awareness group. She was a neighborhood activist on her block of Felton Street in West Philadelphia and cofounded the scholarship committee for the January 1965 alumni class of West Philadelphia High School.

“Marie’s love for her family, friends, the Lord, and his word not only motivated her but inspired us, too,” Anita T. Conner, cofounder of Praise is the Cure, said in a commendation. A former high school classmate said: “She was committed to excellence in everything she did.”

She was a talented seamstress who taught her brothers to sew and iron, and she made beautiful clothes for her children when they were young. She designed fliers, tickets, and programs for her high school alumni events and expressed herself after retirement by giving handmade custom greeting cards to family and friends that she called Marie’s Unique Designs.

“She shared her talents and skills, and we were so grateful for her many contributions to our organization over the years,” her colleagues on the alumni scholarship committee said in a resolution.

She found community at Salem Baptist Church during her first bout with cancer in the 1980s and served as a welcome ambassador for new members, church administrator, and member of several committee. “She was a very loyal and faithful person who served her family, church, and the community as an example for others to follow,” church officials said in a tribute.

Her daughter, Stephanie, said: “Her resolute faith kept her will strong.”

Alberta Marie Gorrell was born March 1, 1947, in Philadelphia. Her mother worked two jobs for a time, and Ms. Simms assumed many of the household responsibilities to make it easier for her siblings.

She also helped her brothers with their studies, protected them on walks home from school, and sent them uplifting letters when they were away. “I’m glad I had my sister with me,” her brother Harold said.

She still found time to participate on the pep team and with other groups in high school, and she studied English, accounting, and data processing for a time at Community College of Philadelphia. Later, she worked at the post office and for the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 332.

“She was the best friend. Everyone liked her,” said longtime friend Harriett Ward. “She was a go-getter in everything she did.”

She met Frederick Simms at a Billy Paul concert, and they married, and had daughter Stephanie and son Stephen. Later, she became a single mother, and her daughter said: “As children, we never wanted for anything.”

Her son said: “She was dedicated, hardworking, and spiritual. She loved unconditionally and supported her children no matter what.”

A fashionista as an adult, Ms. Simms even wore her favorite Michael Kors outfit to the hospital. She liked to dance, roller skate, and go to the movies when she was young, and the gourmet recipes she concocted over the years featured her signature sweet potato pie.

People called her Rebe, and she made memorable trips to the Caribbean and elsewhere. She checked in often with friends in need and especially liked to shop and dine with those close to her.

“I could always count on her to be honest, supportive, plus keep me grounded,” said her friend, Delores Armstrong. Another friend said: “Rebe touched everyone around her in a special way.”

Her daughter said: “She was a strong person who wanted to see others happy. She made the lives she touched a bit brighter.”

In addition to her children, Ms. Simms is survived by two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, a brother, and other relatives. Two brothers died earlier.

Services were held March 23.

Donations in her name may be made to Praise is the Cure, 766 Old York Rd., Jenkintown, Pa. 19046.