Allen Robinson, 100, of Philadelphia, the longtime owner of A&B Auto Repairs on North Van Pelt Street in North Philadelphia West, car enthusiast, and neighborhood mentor, died Friday, July 15, of respiratory failure at Roxborough Memorial Hospital.

Devoted to the welfare of his family and Strawberry Mansion neighbors for 80 years, Mr. Robinson made it a point to hire local men who wanted to work in car repair and those who had been incarcerated, and would share his expertise at any time with anyone who wanted to tinker with automobiles.

“He understood the importance of teaching a trade to young men as an alternative to street life in Philadelphia,” said his granddaughter Marlena Ellis.

And it wasn’t just auto repair skills that Mr. Robinson shared. “Teaching you qualities like work ethic, love, respect, and taking care of your responsibilities are just a few of the things that has made me into the man I am today,” said his son Ellis Gindraw.

Beginning in the 1960s until recently, Mr. Robinson went to his shop six days a week and, while leaving the actual work to be done by others over the last few years, could still reliably suggest a repair with just a description of the problem. He liked Cadillac cars and stopped driving at 98 only because his grandchildren, particularly grandson and caregiver Syree Ellis, insisted on driving him around.

Known as Pop and Pop Al, Mr. Robinson sponsored neighborhood sports teams over the years, organized youth trips, mentored countless young people, shared his money with the needy, and served as chairman of the board of trustees for Cornerstone Baptist Church. For years, he bought flowers for all the mothers at church on Mother’s Day and provided meals for neighbors who were hungry.

“Pop bought enough food so that if a kid didn’t have enough at home, they could sit to his table with his family and eat,” Mr. Robinson’s family said in a tribute. “He was known for depositing something in everyone he encountered. If someone asked for something, he would give it and look for nothing in return.”

Mr. Robinson was a good listener and engaging conversationalist. He liked to tell stories of his youth, explain how things had changed over the decades and describe events that affected his life. He hosted family dinners on holidays but also liked to order out for Kentucky Fried Chicken and steak sandwiches.

He told people the secret to long life was “to trust God and treat everybody right.”

“He was the glue that kept everybody together,” his granddaughter said. “He was the problem solver, and I knew I had to go to his house on every holiday. He poured so much love and wisdom into us. He was selfless.”

Born Feb. 24, 1922, in McBee, S.C., Mr. Robinson came to Philadelphia when he was 17 with his uncle in search of a good job. He worked, among other places, for his uncle at an auto repair shop, at a rug mill and a carpet company before opening his own business in the 1960s.

He returned to McBee every year to visit family and friends, and eventually could make the trip without using a map or GPS. His last trip south came just two weeks before his death.

He married Albertha Gaskins, in 1946, and they had son Dwayne. He also had sons Elvoid Rodgers, Ellis Gindraw, Elijah Langley, and Jeffrey Langley, and daughter Mildred Langley. His wife died in 1996, and he kept her obituary in an envelope that, by this request, was placed in his casket at his funeral.

“Being his youngest and only girl made me a daddy’s girl,” his daughter said, “and I made him a girl dad.”

Mr. Robinson liked to take photographs, ride his exercise bicycle, and watch game shows, Judge Judy, and World Wrestling Entertainment shows on TV. He was quick to engage with friends and neighbors from his front porch as they passed, and his family said: “He had a large smile and an even larger heart.”

Granddaughter Tifphani Johnson said: “He saw me when no one else did and loved on me when I felt unlovable. He left mighty big shoes to fill.”

In addition to his daughter, sons Jeffrey and Ellis, and granddaughters Marlena and Tifphani, Mr. Robinson is survived by six other grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Sons Dwayne, Elijah, and Elvoid; a granddaughter; and a brother died earlier.

Services were Friday, July 22.