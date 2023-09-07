Angel Robles, popular singer, guitar virtuoso, retired city worker, and veteran, has died at 69

,Angel Robles, 69, of Philadelphia, popular singer, guitar virtuoso, songwriter, retired city worker, and veteran, died Monday, Aug. 21, of complications from a stroke at Temple University Hospital.

Mr. Robles was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, grew up in North Philadelphia, and spent much of his life entertaining family, friends, and fans with his lyrical tenor voice and impressive guitar licks. He sang salsa at clubs and special events for decades, and brought listeners to tears with inspiring religious solos at church and elsewhere.

He was featured with local salsa favorites Orquesta Tropical, Combinacion Latina, and Foto Rodriguez y La Orquesta La Unica. He played Christian music with Zarza Ardiente and other groups. Best of all, his family said, he sang often around the house.

“He felt the music in his soul,” said his sister Migdalia Lopez. “He had an angel’s voice.”

Mr. Robles picked up a guitar when he was young and was soon turning his thoughts and feelings into songs. He sang about love and God, and many of his compositions reflected his own life experiences.

“He was always trying to help people,” said his wife, Carmen Vega. “He was happy and wanted to share good moments. He cared about his family. He cared about Jesus.”

Mr. Robles liked to collaborate with other singers and musicians of all kinds. He was known for encouraging his colleagues and younger performers to fully express themselves.

He played hundreds of gigs in Philadelphia, Wilmington, and elsewhere around the region. He was in particularly big demand at social events and parties during his performing prime in the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

Sometimes, he closed his eyes when he sang Christian music, and his tenderness made his sister weep. “He would sing anything you gave him to sing,” she said.

A people person, Mr. Robles usually worked where he got to naturally interact with others. He was a nonteaching classroom assistant for the School District of Philadelphia, a SEPTA worker, and security officer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Later, he spent two decades with the city’s Department of Streets. He retired in 2016.

“He always had a smile,” said Carlos Sánchez, a fellow musician and longtime friend. “He was funny, upbeat. He was a happy soul.”

Angel Leonel Robles was born July 2, 1954. His family left Puerto Rico for Philadelphia when he was 13.

He graduated from Thomas Edison High School and played stickball and other games with his buddies at North Sixth Street and Allegheny Avenue. But mostly, he strummed his guitar and practiced his songs.

He joined the Navy when he was 19 and said later that he was lonely when he was away at sea. He got married and divorced, and had son Angel. He also had son John and daughter Liza.

He met Vega through one of his sisters in the 1970s and told everyone it was love at first sight. She agreed.

They were married for more than 20 years, lived in North Philadelphia, and shared a love of family and faith. “He was an amazing man,” his wife said.

Mr. Robles rode motorcycles and liked cars. He was the life of many parties, danced whenever he could, and told corny jokes all the time. His sister remembers how good he smelled when he got dressed up.

He did spot-on impersonations of Elvis Presley and Al Pacino. He gave endearing nicknames to family and friends.

He was a family man at heart. “He was not only my uncle but also a father figure in my life,” a niece said in an online tribute. “He would always call me to make sure I was doing OK.”

Sánchez, his friend, said: “Angel was very giving, very loving.”

In addition to his wife, children, sister, and niece, Mr. Robles is survived by 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four other sisters, three brothers, and other relatives. Two sisters, a brother, and a great-grandson died earlier.

Services were Monday, Aug. 28.