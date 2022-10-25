Ashton B. “Ash” Carter, the Abington Township native who as defense secretary removed barriers that prevented women from serving in combat and opened the military to transgender people, died late Monday in Boston at age 68, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

Mr. Carter had suffered a heart attack, according to a statement by Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard University’s Kennedy School, where Mr. Carter served as director of the school’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs after stepping down from his cabinet position in February 2017, two years after he was appointed.

It was an eventful two years. In December 2015, Mr. Carter ordered that all military jobs, including combat roles, be open to women.

Six months later, Mr. Carter ended the ban on transgender troops serving in the U.S. military. “Americans who want to serve and can meet our standards should be afforded the opportunity to compete to do so,” Mr. Carter said in June 2016.

When he announced the appointment, then-president Barack Obama joked that Mr. Carter, who had served under 11 different defense secretaries, was so smart, “he’s one of the few people who actually understands how many of our defense systems work.”

According to his Harvard autobiographical sketch, Mr. Carter studied physics and medieval history at Yale University. He wrote a senior thesis on the use of Latin by monastic writers to describe 12th century Flanders and on the “charmed quark.” Later, he earned a doctorate in theoretical physics as a Rhodes scholar at Oxford.

Aside from all that, according to Obama, Mr. Carter loved Motown music.

Long before Mr. Carter found his way to Yale, to Oxford, to Washington, to Harvard, and became known universally as “Ash,” he was “Ashton,” a local legend and a member of the Abington High School Hall of Fame.

He was president of the honor society, a class councilman, cross-country runner, wrestler, and lacrosse player. In the 1970s, when many Abington classmates had long, shaggy hair and preferred bell bottoms, Mr. Carter was clean-cut, with short hair and collared shirts.

Mr. Carter wrote in that autobiographical essay that attending a large public high school, all of his extracurricular activities, and a few part-time jobs left him “intellectually hungry,” with little time “to do the reading and research that I was craving.”

Mr. Carter was born in Philadelphia, his father a neurologist, and his mother, an English teacher.

Ash Carter was raised on Wheatsheaf Lane in Abington and attended Highland Elementary School. A grade-school classmate recalled the time hjs father took him to a swimming pool, and Mr. Carter also happened to be there; they both were about 10.

The classmate recalled thinking, “To me, he was a regular kid.

“But I remember my dad said to my mom at the time, ‘This kid is really sharp.’ “

Inquirer staff writers Michaelle Bond and Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article, which contains information from the Associated Press.

This story will be updated.