Bernard M. Weisenfeld, 78, of Sewell, retired spokesman for the Gloucester County prosecutor’s office, longtime reporter for the Courier-Post newspaper, and tireless volunteer for the Gloucester County chapter of Habitat for Humanity, died Monday, Nov. 21, of a heart attack at Virtua Marlton Hospital.

An avid reader and writer throughout his life, Mr. Weisenfeld directed his talents to journalism and public service soon after he graduated from Rutgers University in the late 1960s. He worked as a reporter for the Courier-Post from the mid-1970s through the early 2000s and became public information officer for the Gloucester County prosecutor’s office after county officials noticed his skill in covering the courts for the newspaper.

As spokesman for the county prosecutor, Mr. Weisenfeld was quoted extensively by media outlets across the region for stories about murders, robberies, arson, auto accidents, violent threats on Facebook, and other incidents. He retired in 2018.

During his decades at the Courier-Post, he covered Gloucester County news, business, the courts, the port of Philadelphia, general assignment stories, and other assignments. He also served as a night rewrite man and in other roles.

He mentored younger reporters, arranged staff reunions, and “was always a kind and friendly guy who took a sincere interest in the welfare of other people,” a former colleague said.

Soft-spoken and unassuming, he wrote for the Jewish Times and Gloucester County Times before the Courier-Post, and was known for taking notes that no one else could read. “Everything he wrote down looked exactly the same,” said Jeff Bramnick, a longtime colleague and friend. “He was very enamored with the written word. He spoke so softly that you often had to lean in far when he was speaking. But his words were very powerful.”

After his retirement, Mr. Weisenfeld became active with the Gloucester County chapter of Habitat for Humanity as both a builder and writer. He joined the group in 2018 as a member of the construction team and soon added the role of writing project updates and organization news for other volunteers.

Especially talented at painting and caulking, he carried his tools in his car and delighted in showing them to friends and family. “He fell in love with that work,” said his sister, Nancy Owens. “He would write their newsletters, but he was antsy to get a hammer in his hands, and he would always talk about what they were doing.”

In a statement, officials at Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity said: “Bernie was a reliable, creative volunteer who was always willing to help. [He] will be greatly missed by staff, fellow volunteers, and all who met him.”

Born Aug. 27, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Bernard Mark Weisenfeld was raised in Lakewood, N.J. His mother died when he was young, and he and his sister were close throughout their lives. “He was the best brother,” she said.

Artistic and curious as a child, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English and literature from Rutgers University and a master’s degree from the University of Delaware. He taught English briefly at Deptford High School before embarking on his journalism career and married Linda Hitchens in 1970. She died in 2017.

Called Bernie by friends and Buddy by his family, Mr. Weisenfeld served briefly in the Merchant Marines and as an assistant track and cross-country coach at Deptford High. He was an avid runner and cyclist, followed the Rutgers sports teams, played pickleball, and used his home gym regularly.

He loved animals and had recently rescued an aging dog with medical issues. He liked to travel, experiment in the kitchen, and was a whiz with casseroles. He read countless biographies and history books, enjoyed show tunes and jazz, and had a sharp sense of humor that, due to his soft-spoken manner, was often highlighted by his own quiet chuckle.

“He was known by all that knew him for his kindness,” his family said in a tribute. His sister said: “He was very caring, very supportive.”

A friend said in a tribute: “He was truly a mensch.”

In addition to his sister, Mr. Weisenfeld is survived by other relatives.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Budd Funeral Home, 522 Salem Ave., Woodbury, N.J. 08096. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m.

Donations in his name may be made to the Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity, 425 S. Broadway, Pitman N.J. 08071.