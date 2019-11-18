The viewing for Bill Lyon, the longtime Inquirer sports columnist who died Sunday at 81, will take place Friday night, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square.
Service and interment will be private. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.
Lyon, a six-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, retired from the Inquirer after 33 years in 2005. For more than two years, in a series of essays that elicited tremendous reader reaction, he chronicled his end-of-life battles with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease.