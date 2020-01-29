Charles Tramo, 77, of Washington Township, former vice president of circulation for the Daily News, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, of complications from brain surgery at his home.
Mr. Tramo had undergone the operation during the first week in January and was discharged from the hospital around 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, his family said. A hospice nurse was setting up a sickroom when he died three hours later.
Born in Philadelphia to Lena and Charlie Tramo, he graduated from Lincoln College Prep Academy. In 1970, he was hired as a truck driver by Philadelphia Newspapers Inc., at that time the publisher of The Inquirer and the Daily News.
Mr. Tramo worked his way up from a single-copy sales route to district and regional manager of circulation, at first for The Inquirer and later for the Daily News.
“No one was more relentless than Charlie to sell one more paper,” said Jeff Kohler, a close friend and former senior vice president of circulation for The Inquirer and the Daily News. “He would say to the newsstand operators, ‘You are going to take one more bundle of papers and you are going to sell these papers.'”
Mr. Tramo knew a Page One story about the Mafia would drive sales of the paper in South Philly, but perhaps less so elsewhere.
“He knew the city block by block,” Kohler said. “We didn’t need the research department to tell us how to sell papers. We had Charlie.”
In February 1990, underdog heavyweight boxer Buster Douglas was in Tokyo to fight champion Mike Tyson. Because of the time-zone difference, there was no live coverage. When Douglas stunned Tyson with a 10th-round knockout after midnight Philadelphia time, Mr. Tramo got busy.
He implored the newsroom to update Page One with the fight news, and persuaded the pressroom to print thousands of extra papers. “Only The Inquirer had the exclusive coverage, and we sold it until everyone was exhausted,” Kohler said.
In 1994, Kohler promoted Mr. Tramo to vice president of circulation for the Daily News. An effective leader, Mr. Tramo reached across departments to build rapport with other executives.
“Charlie rose through the ranks at The Inquirer and the Daily News,” said Maxwell E.P. King, a former editor of The Inquirer. “And he made a huge difference in a very tough era. More than that, he was a Philadelphia original, street smart and capable, but able to manage himself with anyone at any level.
“He could go toe to toe, debating with a Teamster truck driver or former editor Gene Roberts. It was all the same to Charlie; he just wanted to sell newspapers. He lived by the circulation numbers, and he made a huge difference in the survival of both papers.”
Soon after he retired in June 2001, his colleagues threw him a retirement party, complete with a spoof Daily News cover.
“I am quite certain that none of us have ever met another person as unique, colorful, passionate, or loyal as Charlie,” Kohler said. “His friendship was his gift to each of us. We can all smile in his memory.”
Mr. Tramo enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, and attending Eagles games with his daughter, Lynlee Tramo-Salvatore, an Inquirer customer service supervisor.
“He was great,” his daughter said. “He did everything for us. My mom had multiple sclerosis for 49 years. He would take care of her and babysit my kids.”
Elaine L. Tramo, his wife of 49 years, died Dec. 20 at age 73. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by two grandchildren; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 20.