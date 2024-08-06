Clifford Pearlman, retired Philadelphia lawyer and innovative cofounder of the Conservation Co., has died at 79

Clifford Pearlman, 79, of Philadelphia, cofounder of the innovative Conservation Co., longtime lawyer at what is now the Troutman Pepper law firm, social investment advocate, and volunteer, died Thursday, Aug. 1, of a hemorrhagic stroke at Vitas hospice at Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Mr. Pearlman was a longtime lawyer and business consultant who turned his devotion to social investments and innovation into an impactful second career in philanthropic and business strategy. He focused on finance and real estate law for what was then the Pepper Hamilton & Scheetz law firm for nearly a decade in the 1970s, then left to cofound the progressive Conservation Co. in 1980.

At Conservation, known now as the TCC Group, he was the expert in finance and planning, and he and his colleagues tailored strategic philanthropy and social investments for corporations, foundations, government groups, and nonprofits in the arts, education, religion, and human services. They called themselves “social architects,” and their clients included American Express and Exxon as well as the Rockefeller and Pew Foundations.

In a 1991 interview with The Inquirer, Mr. Pearlman said Conservation’s success in connecting clients that wanted to contribute with others that needed funding for social justice projects was especially rewarding. “But it’s like any other business,” he said. “You’re only as good as your last deal.”

Their company in particular, he said, with its many challenges, was like a canoe in the rapids. “Although it doesn’t have much mass or momentum, a canoe can turn quickly and take advantage of opportunities,” he said. “But in a canoe, you’re always listening for the sound of water coming over the rocks.”

The partners also established the Energy Department Store at Third and Arch Streets, but it closed after two years. It sold energy-saving devices, many of which became popular years later, and his wife, Lynn Marks, said: “He was ahead of his time.”

“We just sweated it out with low overhead until things finally took hold in the third or fourth year.” Mr. Pearlman on the growth of the Conservation Co. in the early 1980s.

Mr. Pearlman also lectured to groups about business and social investments, and his many projects and writings on the subject include “Building Bridges: Strategic Planning and Alternative Financing for System Reform.” Conservation Co. cofounder Graham Finney said Mr. Pearlman was adept at clarifying complex concepts and could condense “thousands of legal words into a few dozen.” His family said he had “an unwavering commitment to improving the world around him.”

He served on the board of the Juvenile Law Center and supported Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts and other groups. He did pro bono consulting for nonprofits, day-care centers, and environmental groups, and his family said in a tribute: “His life was a rich tapestry of professional accomplishments, familial devotion, sporting enthusiasm, musical passion, and creative flair.”

Alan Clifford Pearlman was born Nov. 1, 1944, in Long Beach, N.Y. He grew up in Forest Hills, Queens, and played stickball and tennis with his brother, Stephen.

He was active and smart in high school, and earned a bachelor’s degree with honors from Queens College in 1965. He earned his law degree from Yale University in 1968.

He married Penny Weisinger, and they had son Justin. After a divorce, he met Marks, and they married at the Please Touch Museum in 1985, had son Zach, and lived in Center City.

Mr. Pearlman retired in 1999 and made it a point to spend his time with family and friends. He doted on his wife, sons, and grandson, Leo. He entertained friends often and became known for his hand-pulled espressos.

He was a foodie, and he knew the butchers, bakers, and seafood vendors at the Reading Terminal Market, Italian Market, and other local shops. He favored BYOB places in Rittenhouse Square, and took special pride in his own memorable corn bread and stews, Thanksgiving dinners, and New Year’s Eve lobster.

He played tennis and basketball with his sons, ran in several New York City marathons, and started rowing competitively in his 50s. He liked to hike and camp, rock climb and read, and play touch football.

He penned an entertaining email newsletter he called the Sports Report for family and friends, but he always addressed other topics that drew his interest, as well. He made recycled art, listened to Danny & the Juniors and the Temptations, and told everyone more than once about the time he was invited to sing on stage with Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes.

He liked to roam through Philadelphia and New York with his grandson, and he cheered louder than anyone for his wife’s dragon boat team. His sons called him Pops.

“Clifford was a man of intense intellect and insatiable curiosity,” his wife said. “He was one of a kind.”

In addition to his wife, sons, grandson, brother, and former wife, Mr. Pearlman is survived by other relatives.

A celebration of his life is to be held later.

Donations in his name may be made to Spotlight PA., Box 11728, Harrisburg, Pa.17108; Lantern Theatre Co., Box 53428, Philadelphia, Pa. 19105; and the National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106.