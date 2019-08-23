In the early 1980s, there was an oil boom in Saudi Arabia. Westinghouse formed a joint venture with the country called ISCOSA, Industrial Services Co. of Saudi Arabia. From 1977 to 1981, Mr. Knight traveled back and forth between the United States and Saudi Arabia as the project’s quality control manager. The culmination of Mr. Knight’s career came in 1981, when he was named ISCOSA’s managing director.