A member, along with his brother and two sisters, of the sixth generation of TenBroecks in the Philadelphia area, Mr. TenBroeck left his home on Malvern’s Yellow Springs Road and graduated from Cornell University in 1958 with a degree in electrical engineering. Living with his wife in Radnor for much of his life, he worked at Burroughs Corp. and General Electric Aerospace, and spent his free time with his daughter and two sons, two stepchildren, 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.