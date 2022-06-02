D’Eric Green, 42, of Philadelphia, a natural-born lifelong comedian who performed on stages in New York, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, Lancaster, and elsewhere, and a chef who whipped up made-to-order meals wherever he was, died Saturday, April 30, of heart failure at his mother’s home in southwest Philadelphia.

An impressionist known to his fans as Comedian D, Mr. Green had suitable jokes for every segment of his audience — from his young nieces and nephews to his older siblings and mother — and was driven to entertain a crowd and share memorable meals.

“He loved to see people smile, laugh, and eat,” said his mother Joanne Green. “He wanted to be funny inside and outside.”

Mr. Green got his comedic start 25 years ago by mimicking the cute little voice of his young niece Jasmine and expanded to include the characters she watched on TV. He imitated Barney the dinosaur, Elmo and Big Bird from Sesame Street, and other recognizable figures and celebrities.

Eventually, he added famous passages from his favorite movies and speech idiosyncrasies of his family and friends to his act. He was especially good at accents and posted videos of his gigs on social media.

“They say he did a good imitation of me,” said his mother. “But he always did it behind my back.”

Mr. Green performed at comedy clubs such as the Laff House and Helium in Philadelphia, night clubs in West Oak Lane, lounges around town, schools, churches, charity events, block parties and other venues. He met Sommore, known as the “diva of contemporary comedy,” at a gig in Atlantic City, practiced at karaoke and open-mic nights, and scoured social media for new places to appear.

He was a lifelong foodie, too. He got his start in the family kitchen and eventually worked his way into several businesses, making pasta, pizzas, salads, and other dishes. His specialty was Rasta pasta, a combination of jerk seasoning, bell peppers, cream, and pasta.

He shared his favorite recipes with friends and followers online and especially enjoyed family birthday parties because he could create a favorite meal and then entertain the assembly with his comedy. The family still chuckles about his rendition of “Happy Birthday” in his Elmo voice.

“His was a people person whose humor was front and center at family gatherings,” his family said in a tribute.

Born on March 4, 1980, Mr. Green grew up in the Logan section of Philadelphia and graduated from George Washington High School. He sought attention as a class clown at school, his mother said, but he was never mean or hurtful with his humor.

“He never argued with people,” she said. “He was a loving-type person.”

He spent some time at the Community College of Philadelphia and lived most recently in Mount Airy. In addition to cooking good food and watching comedy shows, Mr. Green liked to travel, listen to music, and play video games. He was a member of the People’s Baptist Church.

“He was very inquisitive,” said his sister Jonael Legare. “Walking home from school with him was like being on a discovery field trip. He took so long to look at everything.”

Mr. Green lived with a heart condition for two decades and encouraged others with health problems to share his faith in the future and find solace in humor and family. “He was very generous,” his sister said. “If he saw you in need, he would give you his last dime.”

“To confirm his love,” his family said, “he always said, ‘I love you.’“

In addition to his mother and sister, Mr. Green is survived by two other sisters, one brother and other relatives. His father, Ronald Reid, and a sister died earlier.

Services were held May 9.