Rev. Scott worked in supermarkets and banks. She liked to cook, travel, and dance. She served as the family hairdresser for big events. She was active in ministering to the homeless, elderly, and incarcerated, but her greatest joy was children. She loved to sing songs and tell stories to children she met, often rewriting the songs in her head to match the situation. A family favorite was her jazzed-up version of “Happy Birthday.”