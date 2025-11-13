Dorothea Cathell, community volunteer, three-time cancer survivor, and hit-and-run victim, has died at 77

Dorothea Cathell, 77, of Philadelphia, longtime community volunteer, retired hospitality worker, three-time cancer survivor, expert tailor, and mother of four, died Friday, Sept. 26, at Lankenau Medical Center of injuries she sustained as a victim of a hit-and-run at 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Ms. Cathell was walking home from a shopping trip with Halloween decorations on Sept. 26 when she was struck by a speeding car. The driver left the scene in a damaged vehicle, and a suspect was arrested later and charged with homicide by vehicle-DUI and other charges. The case is pending.

“She was an awesome woman and mother,” said her son Ralph. “She was a real big light for the universe.”

Born and reared in South Philadelphia, Ms. Cathell lived in West Philadelphia as an adult and treated her neighbors like family, her son said. She volunteered at local free meal programs and youth activities, and “opened her door to the homeless and anyone else in need,” her son said.

“She valued education first and promoted so much positivity in the neighborhood,” he said. “She had an extraordinary personality. Her heart was so huge.”

Ms. Cathell survived two bouts of stomach cancer and a case of colon cancer, and was “as tough as 30 gorillas,” her son said. She championed order and cleanliness in the community, worked in housekeeping for a hotel, and was an expert tailor.

“She made my sixth-grade graduation suit,” her son said. “Jacket, vest, shirt, pants, and tie. My friends said, ‘Wow.’ I said, ‘My mom did it.’”

Dorothea Elizabeth Cathell was born Dec. 25, 1947. She grew up with three brothers and three sisters, her son said, and graduated from South Philadelphia High School.

She married Charles Carter in the early 1980s, and they divorced later. He died earlier.

She had sons Ralph, Dwight, and Erik, and a daughter, Samiyah. Erik died earlier.

Ms. Cathell was an avid storyteller, her son said. “She was a poetic person,” he said. A friend said on Facebook: “She loved the hell out of her children and grandchildren. Amazing woman, heart of gold.”

Family members said in TV interviews after the incident that Ms. Cathell was “always happy, always positive,” and “to the world she was just one person. But to her family, she was the world.”

Her son Ralph said: “She was articulate about being kind. She was the best mother in the world. I never saw anyone like her.”

In addition to her children, Ms. Cathell is survived by 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Two brothers died earlier.

Services were held on Oct. 6.