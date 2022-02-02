Edward D. McBride, 70, of Wayne, the manager of external affairs at Peco, a longtime high-energy political insider, and a tireless award-winning community activist, died Saturday, Jan. 29, of heart disease at his apartment in King of Prussia.

Mr. McBride was born in Northeast Philadelphia, lived for nearly 40 years in Wayne, and was a mover and shaker for countless local political, civic, and charitable organizations. As manager of external affairs at Peco, he met four U.S. presidents, represented that division of the Exelon Corp. energy company to every segment of the public, and was called the Mayor of Peco by nearly everyone who knew him.

On many Peco projects, Mr. McBride influenced the actions of government agencies and private organizations, including the U.S. Congress, several Philadelphia mayors, Philadelphia City Council, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, and the Asian Arts Initiative.

He was a 52-year employee at Peco and planned to retire in March. In 2009, Rep. Bob Brady paid tribute to Mr. McBride’s longevity and effectiveness by telling members of the U.S. House of Representatives, “For those of us in government and for the people we serve, Ed is Peco.”

Former Gov. Ed Rendell said Mr. McBride’s sense of service exceeded whichever job title he held.

“Although Ed McBride’s employer for the last 53 years was Peco, he cared so much about all of Philadelphia and its citizens that sometimes when I was mayor and governor, I felt he worked for us,” Rendell said in a statement. “He will be truly missed by the citizens of our city.”

Katy O’Gara, Mr. McBride’s youngest daughter, said: “He was just as comfortable with presidents as he was with the linemen.”

Of course, Mr. McBride, as the public face of Peco, took some barbs over the years. In 2000, the Society Hill Reporter applauded Peco for removing unsightly transformers in the neighborhood but added: “We like the idea that Peco employee Ed McBride is trying to anticipate problems and ward off blackouts, but some aesthetic sense, Ed, PUHLEEZE!”

Mr. McBride also served as chairman of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and was board chairman at Nazareth Hospital. He was on the boards of the Firemen’s Hall Museum, the Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, the Upper Merion Township supervisors, and other groups.

His activism earned him several honors and awards, including the 2006 Distinguished Leadership Award from Community College of Philadelphia, a 2010 induction into the Second Street Irish Society’s ring of honor, and the 2021 Golden Heart of Variety Award by the Variety charity organization.

Born May 12, 1951, in Northeast Philadelphia, Mr. McBride graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, joined the Army reserves, and got a job at Peco in 1969 as a transportation mechanic.

His energy and personality helped him become Peco’s community affairs representative in 1991, manager of community and city affairs in 1996, county affairs manager in 1999, and manager of external affairs in 2004. One Peco executive called him the “political conscience of the company in Southeastern Pennsylvania.”

“He was a mentor and trusted adviser to many, including myself,” Peco president and CEO Mike Innocenzo said in a statement. “He was the ultimate Peco ambassador.”

Lisa Woodcock, his middle daughter, said Mr. McBride was “an amazing role model who practiced what he preached.”

Mr. McBride met Cathy Morris through mutual friends. They married in 1973, lived in Rosemont and Wayne, and had daughters Jennifer, Lisa and Katy. They moved to a King of Prussia apartment about six months ago.

Mr. McBride doted on his children and grandchildren and liked to make them pancakes in the shape of their initials. He took his granddaughters for manicures and pedicures, and the whole family went downtown to see the Christmas lights and then out to dinner at their favorite restaurants.

“He was the ultimate family man,” said Jennifer Sminkey, his oldest daughter.

He liked classic cars and won prizes at car shows after he bought former Mayor Frank Rizzo’s 1980 Cadillac. He went often to New Year’s Eve Mass in South Philly to hobnob with the Mummers as they prepped for their New Year’s Day strut.

He also loved Jerry Blavat, and the disc jockey often announced Mr. McBride’s presence by saying, “Peco is in the house.”

“It was indeed my honor to have been loved by him,” said his wife.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Mr. McBride is survived by eight grandchildren, three brothers, one sister, and other relatives. Former wife Karen O’Shea died earlier.

A viewing is to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Stretch Funeral Home, 236 E. Eagle Rd., Havertown, Pa. 19083. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Our Mother of Good Counsel, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010.

Donations in his name may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y. 10306, and Families Behind the Badge, 555 North Ln., Suite 6060, Conshohocken, Pa. 19428.